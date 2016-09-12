RSS

Sep 12, 2016 9:00 PM On Music

In 2003 David Ravel inherited the directorship of one of Milwaukee’s longest-running performing arts series, Alverno Presents. Earlier this year, the Roman Catholic women’s college announced that 2016-2016 will be the final season for a ser... more

May 24, 2016 2:57 PM Off the Cuff

J.J. Abrams’ big-budget screwball Star Wars spoof The Force Awakens is one of the most anticipated Hollywood films of the year. It comes out this month. Not to be outdone by Abrams’ wacky slapstick comedy, there are a couple of local group.. more

Dec 11, 2015 2:45 PM Theater

They hadn’t exactly gone out of their way to pull much attention to it. Like actually telling anybody or anything. . . Sorry...taking Douglas Adams out of context there for comic exaggeration. And if they hadn’t told anybody I wouldn’t have kno.. more

Dec 11, 2015 12:00 AM Theater

The Bay View Bash and Global Union keep Bay View busy, while Calexico, Beach House and Viet Cong keep indie-rock fans happy. more

Sep 15, 2015 8:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cultural talk show with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Alverno Presents Director David Ravel, who previews Saturday's free Global Union world music festival in Humboldt Park. He shares .. more

Sep 11, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

<p> “The Story of Ireland” sets out with a mission: to get beyond what it calls “the self-limiting” picture of Ireland produced, in part, by Republican drumbeating around the erection of an independent state. Narrator Fergal Keane takes pains in .. more

Mar 10, 2012 1:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

The US prison system is kind of a disturbing animal. I guess that’s why so many of us try not to think about it. The problem is that so many of us ARE behind bars. Somewhere around 1980, the US prison population exploded. And it’s been on the r.. more

Mar 9, 2012 4:48 PM Theater

<p> Milwaukee\'s most influential punk band is reuniting. Die Kreuzen will perform at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, May 26 as part of a bill featuring a dozen other bands and performers from the city\'s past, the venue confirmed today. The.. more

Feb 29, 2012 8:30 PM On Music

Alverno College's free world music festival Global Union returns to Bay View's Humboldt Park this year with an eclectic two-day lineup. In recent years as... more

Sep 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“This is the first time we've ever brought anyone back,” says David Ravel. The artistic director of Global Union, Milwaukee's annual world music festival, is speaking of Kultur Shock, the Serbian thrash metal band from Seattle... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM Music Feature

While two candidates have made it official and filed with the Milwaukee County Election Commission, the real race to replace Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is taking place behind the scenes, where potential candidates are jockeying... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Alverno College’s free world music festival Global Union concludes its two-day program this year in Bay View’s Humboldt Park with another eclectic lineup. Today’s performers include the Celtic/electronica/reggae band Delhi 2 Dublin at 1 more

Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Alverno College’s free world music festival Global Union returns to Bay View’s Humboldt Park this year with an eclectic two-day lineup. Today’s headliners are the gypsy brass band Mahala Rai Banda at 1 p.m., the bachata artist Joan Soria more

Sep 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sep 10, 2010 3:37 PM On Music

E.M. Forster received a third life in the 1980s when his novels Howards End and A Passage to India became art-house film hits; his second life had already begun in the ’70s with the posthumous publication of his explicitly gay novel Maurice... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Jul 28, 2010 7:53 PM On Music

When someone completely gives up on life, yet realizes that death isn’t an option, that person may find a remarkably fresh perspective on reality and identity. Rebecca Gilman does a brilliant job of presenting this state of mind in her dram... more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

