The 2016 Greater Milwaukee Auto Show Rides Into Town
The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show returns to The WisconsinCenter tomorrow. The newest sedans, SUV’s, crossovers and sports cars from over30 manufacturers will be on display to the public.Attendees will get the chance to test-d.. more
Feb 19, 2016 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ryan Exposed
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Brad Lichtenstein on ‘As Goes Janesville’
Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice presidential nominee Paul Ryan lit up the Republican National Convention (RNC) when he blamed President Barack Obama for failing to save the General Motors (GM) plant in Janesville, Wis., Ryan’s hometown... more
Oct 4, 2012 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rumor Mill: Brewers hire Roenicke
It's the third time in about a month that we have a rumor that the Brewers have hired a manager. This time the source is a writer for a Chicago newspaper who's last claim to fame was a Twitter meltdown on all things Minnesotan. Once again it's s.. more
Nov 2, 2010 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
We Must Bail Out the American Auto Industry
Failing government intervention, the heads of the American auto industry have stated that The Untouchables ,Left and Right more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features
Do Not Bail Out the Auto Industry
Last week, the CEOs of the big three American automobile companies made their nationally televised drive to Washington. In the case of at least one of these CEOs, that trip cost upwards of $8,000- based,Left and Right more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Theodore Hausmann III News Features 1 Comments
A Local Take on the Auto Industry Bailout
It’s been just a few weeks since taxpayers rescued the crippled financial markets. Today, Detroit’s three auto makers are seeking a life preserver in the form of 34 billion dollars. Executives from the big three automakers have presented more
Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns News 1 Comments
Could the Brewers lose Jack Z? (and do we want to?)
Hardcore Brewer fans know Jack Zduriencik as the team's spectacular scouting direction. He's the brains behind the operation that's grown all the talent currently gracing Miller Park. I have said as recently as Ned's firing in September t.. more
Oct 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Where the Dinosaurs Roam
About a year ago, on one of those television panel shows where weall pretend to know everything, I was railing about theshortsightedness of the U.S. auto industry in cranking out huge SUVsthat could be seen from space at a time of rising gas pric... more
Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments