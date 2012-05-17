Here We Go Magic
This Week in Milwaukee
A sort of poetry slam without poetry—or, for that matter, slamming—The Moth was conceived in 1997 as an evening of storytelling, with each performer recounting a 10-minute autobiographical yarn, sans notes. Celebrities like Moby and Ethan..... more
May 17, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Another Masterpiece?
With the revived “Upstairs Downstairs” just behind us, PBS’ Masterpiece Classics returns to 1930s England—but at opposite ends of the country—with “South Riding.” Based on Winifred Holtby’s 1936 novel, the three-part mini-series sets its .. more
Apr 27, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Grizzly Bear @ The Pabst Theater
It took until the last song of the night, but Grizzly Bear finally broke character. As the Veckatimest ,Concert Reviews more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews