Goats
Decorated Goats Up for Auction in Sister Bay
The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more
Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A Door County Renaissance
Door County painter Craig Blietz could be called a Renaissance master. While he thoughtfully studies the domestic creatures inhabiting Wisconsin’s famous peninsula for his contemporary realistic artwork, the techniques he more
Jan 8, 2013 1:56 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Lunch Menu Sparkles at Mimma’s on Brady Street
If one place could be credited with spearheading the rebirth of Brady Street, it would have to be Mimma’s (1307 E. Brady St.). The exterior looks like a modest storefront, but the accents of gold paint hint otherwise. Inside, black marble t... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview