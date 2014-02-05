RSS

Golda Meir

art2.jpg.jpe

In the early 1960s, Andy Warhol’s star was on the rise. The triumph of post-war consumerism had been addressed by the young Warhol to the pleasure of a counter-cultural Zeitgeist bent on thumbing its nose at the values of the Greatest more

Feb 5, 2014 12:55 AM Visual Arts

A little while ago, I had the chance to sit down and talk with Alice Wilson and Charles Sommers about an upcoming show that they are producing for Rockabilly Girl Productions--Charlie's Chocolate Cabaret. Inspired by Roald Dahl, it's a cabaret sh.. more

Dec 17, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

theater_rev_first stage.jpg.jpe

First Stage creates an interesting historical contrast in Jonathan Gillard Daly's To The Promised Land. The story of life in Milwaukee for an African-American girl named Ruth during the civil rights movement fluidly alternates with the stor... more

Jan 31, 2013 3:32 PM Theater

blogimage9793.jpe

A number of famous figures have called Milwaukee home, but none are more historically relevant than Golda Meir. Israel’s first female prime minister spent most of her formative years in our city.According to her autobiography, My Life, Gold... more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1944.jpe

Defining Judaism Greeting visitors in the museum’ Jeremiah, ,Cover Story more

May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES