Goldfish
Fly and the Battery Factory
Playwright Fly Steffens’ work acted as a theatrical suture between summer and autumn this month. Her shorts program Love Is A Horse With A Broken Leg Trying To Stand While 45,000 People Watch asserted itself on the back patio of the East Si... more
Sep 12, 2013 5:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Depth Woven into Comedy Woven Into Drama
John Kolvenbach's Goldfish is a cleverly constructed 4-person story the clever balances comedy against drama in a love story resting within conflicting family tensions. The play makes its Milwaukee premiere with a production by Soulstice Theat.. more
May 6, 2012 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
In Tandem Finds Farce in 'Veronica's Position'
As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sea Wolf w/ Port O’Brien @ Mad Planet
Openers Port O’Brien, a four piece from California, adhered also to this neo-folkst White Water, White Bloom. ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 6, 2009 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Concert Reviews