Good Land Records

Stream Midnight Reruns' Relentlessly Hooky Self-Titled Debut Album
Formed by former Trapper Schoepp and the Shades guitarist Graham Hunt, Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play a relentlessly agreeable kind of rock 'n' roll heavily indebted to early Replacements—which is to say, they sound a whole lot like a whole lot .. more
Nov 12, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jon Phillip Sobers Up, Rocks Out in the ‘Good Land’
By the time Jon Phillip sloshed off his plane at Mitchell International, he was blackout drunk. more
Jul 9, 2013 10:36 PM Tea Krulos Music Feature
The Life and Times @ The Cactus Club
The Kansas City-based three piece came to The Cactus ClubSaturday night to play, as su Tragic Boogie ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews 1 Comments
