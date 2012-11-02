Gossamer
Passion Pit @ The Riverside Theater
"I remember playing this theater, but I don't remember playing to this audience," Passion Pit singer Michael Angelakos remarked after the band’s rendition of "The Reeling" early on Thursday night at the Riverside Theater. more
Nov 2, 2012 12:05 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Passion Pit Will Headline the Riverside Theater in November
<p> After thoroughly shaking the venue in 2010, during one of the three concerts the band played in Milwaukee that year, Passion Pit will return to the Riverside Theater on November 1, the venue announced this morning. Michael Angelakos\' ecstatic.. more
Jun 11, 2012 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Renaissance Theaterworks’ Desperate Housewives in ‘The Smell of the Kill’
Under Reva Fox's direction, the talented Renaissancecast delivers a briskly paced, agile The Smell of the Kill ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Theater
Get Mamed In Elm Grove
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove is getting set to start its new season. The opening show is a production of the Jerome Lawrence/ Robert Lee adaptation of the classic Patrick Dennis novel Auntie Mame. It’s the story of a young man who finds hims.. more
Jul 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sketch 22 Episode 4
Jun 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summer . . .
The summer approaches . . . and with it a whole bunch of shows in odd corners of the state, Peninsula Players has announced its season and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to see the Midwest premiere of a new David Ives comedy. Is He Dea.. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Gentle Touch
First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like gir Gossamer ,Art more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 2 Comments