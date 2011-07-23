Government In Action
Door County Plein Air Festival 2011 @ Peninsula School of Art
By 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the crowds gather inside the Guenzel Gallery on the Peninsula Art School grounds, to choose that perfect piece of art at the Gala for the Door County Plein Air Festival 2001. Within the first half hour, more.. more
Jul 23, 2011 5:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Mark Clements Interview: 5 of 5
And now, the third in the Audio Curtains podcasts: Part Five of my interview with Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements. (That other voice you're hearing in these recordings is that of Milwaukee Rep Public Relations Director Cindy Moran.. more
Apr 4, 2011 10:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New York’s Harbor Stash
Government in Action E-mails from Smith,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Sign of the Times
© 2009 ChuckShepherd,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE