Government Shutdown
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan Knows Better
Paul Ryan wasn’t the only member of Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation to vote against avoiding default and reopening the government. But Ryan’s vote is the most disappointing more
Oct 23, 2013 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Peacemakers
Members of Congress partially shut down the federal government for 16 days, wasted an estimated $24 billion and pushed the United States economy to the brink of more
Oct 23, 2013 1:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Anti-Business Party
Anyone who believes that what’s going on politically in America right now is simply politics as usual really doesn’t have a clue what’s going on politically in America right now. more
Oct 9, 2013 4:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
