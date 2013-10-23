RSS

Government Shutdown

Paul Ryan wasn’t the only member of Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation to vote against avoiding default and reopening the government. But Ryan’s vote is the most disappointing more

Oct 23, 2013 3:25 PM Expresso

Members of Congress partially shut down the federal government for 16 days, wasted an estimated $24 billion and pushed the United States economy to the brink of more

Oct 23, 2013 1:35 AM News Features

Anyone who believes that what’s going on politically in America right now is simply politics as usual really doesn’t have a clue what’s going on politically in America right now. more

Oct 9, 2013 4:46 PM Taking Liberties

