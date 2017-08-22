Graeme Reid
'Romano Johnson: The Glitterati' at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Journeys, Landscapes and Bob Dylan at Museum of Wisconsin Art
Skye’s “Shakespeare in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan" runs through March 5; and Shane McAdams’ “The Accidental Landscape" and Charles ... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:54 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Our Brother’s Keeper?
The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more
Nov 1, 2016 1:52 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Subversive Art of Portrait Painting
“David Lenz: People on the Periphery” runs at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, through Jan. 8, 2017. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Fred Stonehouse’s ‘Distant Things’
Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more
Oct 27, 2015 7:35 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Dream Logic of Fred Stonehouse
“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Magic of John Wilde
The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more
Jun 23, 2015 4:14 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
CoPA Comes to Walker’s Point Arts Center
It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Greater Tuna
The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret takes a rare stab at a show that isn’t a Greater Tuna ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Graeme Reid Discusses the Future MWA
From floor to ceiling his museum office displays an eclectic collection of affordable art and photography collected from his various travels throughout the state. Assistant Director Graeme Reid joined the Museum of Wisconsin Art staff seven .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts