Graeme Reid

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

Skye's "Shakespeare's in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan"

Skye’s “Shakespeare in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan" runs through March 5; and Shane McAdams’ “The Accidental Landscape" and Charles ... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:54 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

“David Lenz: People on the Periphery” runs at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, through Jan. 8, 2017. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:59 PM Visual Arts

Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more

Oct 27, 2015 7:35 PM Visual Arts

“Fred Stonehouse: The Promise of Distant Things,” from Sept. 26-Jan. 17 at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, juxtaposes work dating back to 1992 with new, never-displayed pieces. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, Fred will discuss his work an... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:04 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin Art is mounting a retrospective exhibiton on Wisconsin artist John Wilde, “Wilde’s Wildes: The Private Collection.” more

Jun 23, 2015 4:14 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

It is the eighth year for the Coalition of Photographic Artists (CoPA) exhibition at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts. The more than 40 pieces included were juried by Graeme Reid and Gary Tuma. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:36 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret takes a rare stab at a show that isn’t a Greater Tuna ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

From floor to ceiling his museum office displays an eclectic collection of affordable art and photography collected from his various travels throughout the state.  Assistant Director Graeme Reid joined the Museum of Wisconsin Art staff seven .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

