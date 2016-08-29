Gram Parsons
Gram Parsons 70th Birthday Bash @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more
Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Counting Crows' Different Kind of Covers Album
Covers records are often a band's attempt to showcase their influences and explain how their own sound... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Chris Robinson Taps the Dead and Creates a Brotherhood
“I've never really made a lot of decisions based on conventional wisdom,” says Black Crowes frontman... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
Colin O'Brien
Colin O'Brien covers a lot of territory within Americana on his latest CD of mostly original songs. Tunes such as “Mountain Stage” could easily fill any sawdust-covered dance floor, while “New Territory” swings like a country- more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Gram Parsons With the Flying Burrito Brothers
GramParsons has Live at the Avalon Ballroom 1969 ,CD Reviews more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews