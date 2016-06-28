RSS

Grammy

alabamashakesbrantleygutierrez.jpg.jpe

For as inventive and daring as the new Alabama Shakes album sounds, the band says there was little planned or calculated about the way the music developed. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:21 PM Music Feature

concertreview_sturgillsimpson_melissamiller.jpg.jpe

Melissa Miller

Fresh off his first Grammy nomination, country singer Sturgill Simpson returned to Turner Hall to play for a much bigger audience. more

Dec 8, 2014 11:28 AM Concert Reviews

larrymorton.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee was once a city of breweries and heavy industry, but in the 1970s, as the old factories began to close, Milwaukee became the mecca for a different kind of commerce—sheet music. Although originating in Winona more

Feb 6, 2013 12:43 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage17766.jpe

On Roots Before Branches, Puerto Rican drummer Henry Cole and his talented cohort move easily as an ensemble from one tempo and texture to another. Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sánchez blows tropical jazz over swaying melodies as space ... more

Feb 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3626.jpe

A trio of finds from the discount bin at Half-Price Books and Music on Brown Deer: Various Artists: Now That’s What I Call Music, Vol. 9 ($1) This compilation finds the 2002 Top 40 charts in fertile form. Britney Spears and Mary J. Bli.. more

May 11, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The Journal has had a string of articles highlighting individual players on the roster that's worth checking out.Ryan BraunPrince FielderJ.J. HardyMike CameronCorey HartBill HallRickie WeeksTrot Nixon and Chris DuffyManny ParraBench Players - spec.. more

Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

At Dog Brothers' “Gathering of the Pack” in Southe © 2008 Chuck Shepherd ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage2791.jpe

Jakob Dylan first made a name for himself with The Wallflowers. Bob’s son and his band mainstream recognition with the 1996 release Bringing Down the Horse. The album also contained some hits for the band, including “6th Avenue Heartache” and the... more

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage365.jpe

December 27, 2007 Fanswho have seen the current edition of the Robert Cray Band kn Live From Across The Pond ,Music Feature more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Music Feature 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES