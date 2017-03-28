RSS

Grand Avenue Mall

Ruthie answers a question about overstimulation after sex. Exciting upcoming events include: an art and fashion show called mARTch Madness at Mitchell Park Domes, March 30; March 31: the Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival at The Undergr... more

Mar 28, 2017 2:40 PM Dear Ruthie

Photo Courtesy Ben Becker, Flickr CCAs of Thursday, Jan 28 all members and resident artists atStudio G, located in The Shops of Grand Avenue, have been given 30 days notice to moveout entirely. This is so that the new owners of the .. more

Feb 1, 2016 2:52 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's conversational free-for-all with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're back after a month hiatus, and boy do we have some catching up to do. We start with the Shops of Grand Avenue,.. more

Jan 21, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

Cyrano de Bergerac

Quasi Productions has been in and around Milwaukee theater for a decade and a half. The company responsible for a remarkably engrossing adaptation of The Seagull next tackles what it’s calling: “ a lean adaptation of Edmond Rostand's Cyran.. more

Dec 26, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Tea Krulos looks in on Matt Kemple’s Milwaukee Comedy as well as our city’s burgeoning open mic nights. more

Apr 7, 2015 7:49 PM A&E Feature

Photo Credit: Brian Rott

Feb 3, 2015 3:00 PM Theater

Ayzha Fine Arts Gallery & Boutique opened in October 2012, on the second floor of The Shops of Grand Avenue mall, 275 W. Wisconsin Ave., and I’m here to say, it’s a perfect fit. Co-owner (with Milwaukee writer Gregory more

May 7, 2013 9:41 PM Visual Arts

A contemporary take on Pygmalion, Theresa Rebeck's Spike Heels involves a woman who is learning from two different men. Each man wants something different from her. more

Apr 25, 2013 4:37 PM Theater

Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour cracking each other (and probably nobody else) up while discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. .. more

Jan 17, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

As its oldest regulars can attest, Jake’s Deli hasn’t changed much since the ’50s. The business has changed hands a few times over the decades, and new managing partner Gary Plassmeyer brought with him some fresh signage more

Jan 16, 2013 3:13 PM Dining Preview

Evan Pack is founder and executive director of Vulture Space, the bicycle collective and community workshop that recently opened in a vacant Plankinton Avenue storefront in the Grand Avenue Mall... more

May 18, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

As the Milwaukee Public Theatre was gearing-up for it 3rd Annual All-City People'Â™s Parade during Laborfest today, it has been setting it sights on establishing a resident ensemble to work out of its new space right in the heart of dowtown at t.. more

Sep 5, 2011 11:24 AM Theater

I recently had an opportunity to sit down with the three newest additions to the Milwaukee Ballet, Julianne Kepley, Joshua Reynolds and Tanner Schwartz. I asked them how they joined the company. more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with a caustic, aggressive drama about the nature of human beauty. Neil LaBute’s Reasons to Be Pretty manages to deliver hostility even in its silent moments. But under the direction of Suzan Fete, ... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Renowned jazz guitarist Todd Clouser is not a fan of genres, though he incorporates a long list of them. Clouser has shown particular interest in the jazz-rock fusion of the ’70s on his albums Baja (2006) and Beatnik more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Any plans that stoner-comedy team Cheech & Chong had to reunite at the turn of the century went up in smoke (sorry) when Tommy Chong was sentenced to nine months in prison for selling not drugs but “drug-related paraphernalia.” Tensions aga... more

Nov 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

George Clinton now tours with a band billed as Parliament/Funkadelic, giving the funk pioneer free reign to cull hits from both of his best-known ensembles (Parliament was the one that recorded “Flash Light,” for instance, while Funkadelic ... more

Jul 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The last decade has been brutal for Milwaukee’s malls, which one by one have shut down, supplanted by bigger new shopping centers in neighboring suburbs. With the closures of Capitol Court, Northri,Cover Story more

Aug 8, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 9 Comments

