Grants
UWM Introduces New Emergency Grant for Students in Need
Car repairs, hospital trips, rent... for broke students,those expenses can be a real issue, potentially forcing them to drop out ofcollege. To help those students who are struggling financially, the Universityof Wisconsin-Milwaukee is of.. more
Aug 29, 2017 9:30 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
Safe & Sound Receives $100,000 Grant From Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino’s 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi’sHeart of Canal Str.. more
Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Jennifer Walter Around MKE
Here Are the 32 Organizations the Milwaukee Arts Board Approved for Grants This Year
The Milwaukee Arts Board approved grants for 32 non-profit arts and culture organizations at its May 14 meeting, awarding grants totaling $157,500. According to alderman Michael Murphy, who chairs the board, 45 organizations applied for grants thi.. more
May 21, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Admirals vs. Rivermen
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Peoria Rivermen tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. more
Feb 9, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UWM Winterdances Features Masterworks
“A dancer doesn’t have to emotionalize – he needs to motionalize,” the late great 20th century American choreographer Alwin Nikolais used to say. “He doesn’t even have to be a person – he can be a thing, a place more
Jan 28, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Annie
In 1977, a musical adaptation of Harold Gray’s comic strip about a bright-eyed (but pupil-less) orphan debuted on Broadway and became an instant hit with audiences looking for a dose of optimism in the face of a nasty recession. Annie won s... more
Dec 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee