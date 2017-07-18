Great American Songbook
Talinka: Talinka (MoonJune Records)
European group Talinka releases an album of undefinable yet jazz-influenced music. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Roxi Copland: Bad Decision
Milwaukee jazz singer Roxi Copland releases her third album, Bad Decision. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:01 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Daniela Schächter: Vanheusenism: A Tribute To Jimmy Van Heusen
Jimmy Van Heusen was among the prolific contributors to the “Great American Songbook,” the body of work that took shape in the 1930s and ’40s. On Vanheusenism: A Tribute To Jimmy Van Heusen, , Daniela Schächter, an accomplished pianist, ... more
Oct 4, 2016 2:42 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Mike Jones Trio: Roaring (Capri)
Pianist Mike Jones travels well-explored ground with Roaring, a collection of standards with a 1920s dateline. With a deft set of hands on the keys, Jones plays with the melodies, teasing out pleasantries and digressions that reflect on the... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:12 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
‘Have A Cool Yule’ with Chris Mariani
Have A Cool Yule runs Dec. 16-19 at Sunset Playhouse. Chris Mariani and a sextet of exceptional musicians will present a blend of ’40s romance, ’50s swing and classic holiday favorites in a program of elegant standards. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:29 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Penny Corris Adds a New Chapter to the Great American Songbook
Individuals suchas Jerome Kern, Dorothy Fields, Jimmy Van Heusen and Harold Arlen may soundfaintly familiar, but smart money says that ninety percent of people who don’tqualify for Medicare benefits would not be able to name their accomplishmen.. more
Apr 22, 2015 2:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee