Ten Unique Old Fashioneds
The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Lots on Tap at Great Lakes Distillery
Review of Milwaukee’s Great Lakes Distillery. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:15 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Summer Drink Guide
Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
Party Like it's 1933
December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more
Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Patrick Schmitz’s Dracula at Brown Deer
Nov 11, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Untamed Auditions For a Diverse Cast
Catina Cole has commissioned a group of 5 Black women playwrights to develop a set of shorts for MPower Theater. The program is called UNTAMED: Hair, Body, and Attitude: Short Plays by Black Women. According to the official announcement, t.. more
Mar 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Getting into the Fall Spirit
As part of our recent fall drinks guide, I compiled a listof Milwaukee'sseasonal fall beers. But what about spirits? Not every occasion calls forbeer, and plenty of distilleries get into the fall spirit (see what I didthere?) with seasonal liq.. more
Oct 15, 2015 2:44 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
100.3 FM Gives Itself Over to "True Oldies"
Even if you only sporadically listen to the radio, you’ve probably noticed that the term “oldies” doesn’t mean what it used to a decade or two ago. The early rock hits of the ’50s and ’60s have been gradually pushed out by the hits of the ’70s .. more
Aug 25, 2015 5:59 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 3 Comments
Making the Most of the 4th of July
Saturday is Independence Day, and the skies are going tolight up with fireworks all across the city. There's events going on in manyparks, including parades, concerts and games. For more information about parkevents and fireworks near you, chec.. more
Jul 2, 2015 5:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Walker’s Point
Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more
Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM Susan Harpt Grimes City Guide 1 Comments
Woman Up! at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center
The Shepherd Express’ second annual Woman Up! Festival (Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center) features 200-plus woman-focused exhibitors and vendors ranging from health, fitness and wellness professionals... more
Feb 3, 2015 8:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Woman Up 7 Comments
Focused on Environment and Community
If you’re craving creamy ice cream and flavorful sorbet, Purple Door Ice Cream’s new retail location is unquestionably one of the most delightful ice cream shops to visit in town. Launched in 2011 by Lauren and Steve more
Aug 19, 2014 3:32 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
This Week on The Disclaimer: Girls Rock Milwaukee
With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enr.. more
Aug 7, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Great Lakes Distillery Rising With The Micros
Transnational corporate Goliaths dominate the world, yet the Davids are fighting back. Steve Akley’s book Small Brand America looks at 25 of those Davids in the food and beverage industry more
Nov 27, 2013 12:26 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Pink Banana's Second Annual Fall Fundraiser
There will be a silent auction. There will be a cash bar. And it will be in tribute to the Banana as Pink Banana Theatre hosts its Second Annual Fall Fundraiser. The Pink Banana Theatre Company is a young veteran theatre group. In the world .. more
Aug 28, 2012 11:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Room for Tasting at Great Lakes Distillery
Adding a tasting room to the Great Lakes Distillery was no small task. A Wisconsin law prohibited distillers from serving liquor, so before the Walker's Point distillery could open its tasting room in 2010, owner Guy Rehorst had to lobby fo... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Festivus Celebration
Join the Great Lakes Distillery (616 W Virginia St., Milwaukee) for their 2nd Annual Festivus Celebration! The party is on Thursday, December 23 from 5pm until 11pm. Gather around the Festivus pole, air your grievances, conduct feats of str... more
Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
So it isn’t a brewery, but we felt special mention had to be made of the fun 45-minute tour available at Great Lakes Distillery in the Menomonee River Valley. When the craft distillery began producing its award-winning Rehorst Premium Milwa... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Billy Bragg w/ Darren Hanlon
For 30 years, English songwriter Billy Bragg has recorded some of the most political folk music of his time, positioning himself as his generation’s Pete Seeger or Woody Guthrie. That’s not to say he’s a folk traditionalist, though. more
Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wisconsin Whiskey
Wisconsin’s three craft distilleries have not shied away from distilling American whiskey, despite encountering some reluctance and skepticism from those who question whether good whiskey can be crafted outside of certain states. Death’s Do... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Emily Patti Dining Preview