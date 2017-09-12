RSS

Great Lakes Distillery

brandyoldfashioneds.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

greatlakesdistillery.jpg.jpe

Review of Milwaukee’s Great Lakes Distillery. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:15 PM Summer Drink Guide

green.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more

May 30, 2017 4:46 PM News Features

prohibitionironhorsebcb.jpg.jpe

December 5 marks the 83rd anniversary of the repeal of the 18th amendment, aka the end of Prohibition. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here are some spots you can find like-minded friends. more

Dec 1, 2016 12:27 AM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

Nov 11, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

941006_652129464927176_183786857656800189_n.jpg.jpe

Catina Cole has commissioned a group of 5 Black women playwrights to develop a set of shorts for MPower Theater. The program is called UNTAMED: Hair, Body, and Attitude: Short Plays by Black Women. According to the official announcement, t.. more

Mar 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

thinkstockphotos-489555850.jpg.jpe

As part of our recent fall drinks guide, I compiled a listof Milwaukee'sseasonal fall beers. But what about spirits? Not every occasion calls forbeer, and plenty of distilleries get into the fall spirit (see what I didthere?) with seasonal liq.. more

Oct 15, 2015 2:44 PM Brew City Booze

party-supremes.jpg.jpe

The Supremes

Even if you only sporadically listen to the radio, you’ve probably noticed that the term “oldies” doesn’t mean what it used to a decade or two ago. The early rock hits of the ’50s and ’60s have been gradually pushed out by the hits of the ’70s .. more

Aug 25, 2015 5:59 PM On Music 3 Comments

thinkstockphotos-78459605.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Saturday is Independence Day, and the skies are going tolight up with fireworks all across the city. There's events going on in manyparks, including parades, concerts and games. For more information about parkevents and fireworks near you, chec.. more

Jul 2, 2015 5:16 PM Brew City Booze

cityguide_teamnerdletterpress.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

The Shepherd Express’ second annual Woman Up! Festival (Saturday, Feb. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center) features 200-plus woman-focused exhibitors and vendors ranging from health, fitness and wellness professionals... more

Feb 3, 2015 8:00 PM Woman Up 7 Comments

pdoor.jpg.jpe

If you’re craving creamy ice cream and flavorful sorbet, Purple Door Ice Cream’s new retail location is unquestionably one of the most delightful ice cream shops to visit in town. Launched in 2011 by Lauren and Steve more

Aug 19, 2014 3:32 AM Dining Preview

girls rock milwaukee.jpg.jpe

With aims of empowering young women, last year Milwaukeeans Valerie Lucks and Ashley Smith, along with a team of volunteers, organized the first-ever Girls Rock Milwaukee, a week-long music camp. Clearly it struck a chord: The camp doubled its enr.. more

Aug 7, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

13311188724f574318e0c2d.jpg.jpe

Transnational corporate Goliaths dominate the world, yet the Davids are fighting back. Steve Akley’s book Small Brand America looks at 25 of those Davids in the food and beverage industry more

Nov 27, 2013 12:26 AM Dining Preview

 There will be a silent auction. There will be a cash bar. And it will be in tribute to the Banana as Pink Banana Theatre hosts its Second Annual Fall Fundraiser.  The Pink Banana Theatre Company is a young veteran theatre group. In the world .. more

Aug 28, 2012 11:12 AM Theater

art17955widea.jpg.jpe

Adding a tasting room to the Great Lakes Distillery was no small task. A Wisconsin law prohibited distillers from serving liquor, so before the Walker's Point distillery could open its tasting room in 2010, owner Guy Rehorst had to lobby fo... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Join the Great Lakes Distillery (616 W Virginia St., Milwaukee) for their 2nd Annual Festivus Celebration! The party is on Thursday, December 23 from 5pm until 11pm. Gather around the Festivus pole, air your grievances, conduct feats of str... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

So it isn’t a brewery, but we felt special mention had to be made of the fun 45-minute tour available at Great Lakes Distillery in the Menomonee River Valley. When the craft distillery began producing its award-winning Rehorst Premium Milwa... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage12144.jpe

For 30 years, English songwriter Billy Bragg has recorded some of the most political folk music of his time, positioning himself as his generation’s Pete Seeger or Woody Guthrie. That’s not to say he’s a folk traditionalist, though. more

Sep 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11992.jpe

Wisconsin’s three craft distilleries have not shied away from distilling American whiskey, despite encountering some reluctance and skepticism from those who question whether good whiskey can be crafted outside of certain states. Death’s Do... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

