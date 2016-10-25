Greatest Lakes

RSS

Though he’s won over radio and the local press, Pharaoh Mac says he still feels like an outsider in the Milwaukee rap scene. more

Oct 25, 2016 3:49 PM Local Music

Photo Credit: Benjamin Wick

An eclectic trio of Milwaukee acts anchored Milwaukee Day's flagship concert at Turner Hall. more

Apr 15, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Joe Brusky / via facebook.com

For the third year in a row, Burnhearts tavern in Bay View will throw a summer-style street party in the middle of winter. This year's Mitten Fest is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 and will once again feature strong beer, bourbon barrel-aged brand.. more

Jan 6, 2015 5:40 PM On Music 2 Comments

In a world full of instant gratification, it can be easy to rush music to the listener, especially for artists recording at home. There’s a temptation to cut corners and finish a song quickly, rather than take time to construct it into stu... more

Oct 1, 2014 2:08 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Nothing on Zoo Animal’s 2012 release, Departure, could have prepared listeners for an incredibly economical and powerful set of classic guitar rock-inspired tunes. The recording is a new direction,Concert Reviews more

Oct 28, 2013 11:15 AM Concert Reviews

Neither Pretty Girls Make Graves nor Hint Hint were known for restraint or subtlety, so it was a surprise when members of those wild-eyed indie-rock... more

Apr 14, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The city of Waukesha’s request for Lake Michigan water is the first of its kind under the Great Lakes Water Compact, and with it comes scrutiny. Here are some of the biggest questions about Waukesha’s request, and how it will be handled in ... more

Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

