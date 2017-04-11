RSS

Greece

A Kind of Murder The cloud of suspicion darkens over his head: Walter (Patrick Wilson) wishes his demented wife (Jessica Biel) was dead—and then she is in this film adapted from a Patricia Highst,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Apr 11, 2017 3:16 PM Home Movies

On Songs of Resilience, vocalist and songwriter Simrit Kaur (born in Greece and raised in the American South) transmutes a young lifetime of influences into dreamy rock music hailing from similar places as Mazzy Star and Loreena McKennitt. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:01 PM Album Reviews

Adele Fatemi-Topping is a lifelong activist, a Greek American whose family (she’s the daughter of activist Nick Topping) placed social justice foremost. A paraprofessional in Milwaukee Public Sch,Off the Cuff more

Jul 24, 2015 9:45 AM Off the Cuff

Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more

Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM News Features

When Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that Mitt Romney's foreign investment accounts... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

After the Sephardic Jews were expelled from Spain by the Inquisition, they scattered widely, but especially they made their way toward the Eastern Mediterranean. The rich Sephardic tradition of song, with its many points of contact with the... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

In 1967, a military coup toppled the Greek government and ushered in a seven-year period of devastating domestic brutality and repression. Author Natalie Bakopoulos recreates one family's experiences during this tumultuous time in The Green... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Striking while the Hannah Montana iron is still hot, Miley Cyrus will return to Milwaukee this fall as part of a 45-stop tour. The 16-year-old Disney pop singer will play the Bradley Center on October 10, with openers Metro Station, a pop band wit.. more

Jun 3, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

  From their inception, the Detroit Cobras were better than the average soul and R&B cover band. In addition to playing other artists' music, they've performed a public service by digging deep i,Concert Reviews more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

   Thefolk music of Greece,CD Reviews more

Jul 8, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

