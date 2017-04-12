Greg Monroe
Multiple Award Possibilities for Playoff Bound Bucks
It’s almost time to hand out season awards and with that comes predictions. Here’s how some Bucks factor in. more
Apr 12, 2017 5:26 PM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 2016-2017 Season Preview: Time to Fear The Deer?
Basketball writer and Milwaukee Bucks fanatic Jesse Hardacre breaks down how he sees the team's 2016-2017 season going. more
Oct 25, 2016 9:11 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
BloodCenter of Wisconsin holds 16th Annual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive
BloodCenter of Wisconsin will hold their 16thAnnual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive Monday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. atthe BMO Harris Bradley Center.All attempting donors will receive two free Milwaukee Bucksticket vouchers that can .. more
Mar 23, 2016 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Bucks’ D-Cline
The Fairly Detached Observers—Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek— discuss the problems and possibilities regarding the so-far disappointing season of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. more
Feb 9, 2016 1:46 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature
Bucks Release 2015-2016 Schedule
On Wednesday, the NBA released the Milwaukee Bucks 2015-2016 schedule. For all intents and purposes, the 2015-2016 season promises the most excitement for Milwaukee Bucks fans in over a decade. If you have avoided the "Own the Future" marketing .. more
Aug 13, 2015 9:31 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks 1 Comments
Bucks Sign Greg Monroe to Three-Year, $50M Max Deal
Going into free agency yesterday, avid Milwaukee Bucks fans knew that the team's biggest weakness was at the center position. In year's past, team management has seen its coveted free agents go to bigger markets: New York, L.A, Chicago, etc. So w.. more
Jul 2, 2015 3:15 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
EleMents of Fear 2010
EleMents of Fear is running its 7th Annual Haunted House (2733 W. Euclid Ave., Milwaukee), they have grown from a three-room haunt that brought in roughly 200 people to a house with 15 rooms and more then 2,000 screaming fans. All Charac... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Jazz Planet
Throughout the summer, the Italian Community Center hosts free live music as part of its Monday through Thursday Courtyard Music Series. Mondays are dedicated to jazz, with tonight’s performance coming from the group Jazz Planet. Café La Sc... more
Aug 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rockerbox
Unlike the Harley-Davidson celebrations that periodically fill Milwaukee with the sounds of Steppenwolf, the annual Rockerbox Motorcycle Show and Street Party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Center Street near Humboldt Avenue, attract... more
Aug 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee