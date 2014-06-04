Gregory Thornton
Board President Michael Bonds on MPS in Transition
The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is in transition—again.Gregory Thornton, who led the district during the tumult over Gov. Scott Walker’s Act 10 and his more
Jun 4, 2014 2:23 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Fall Out Boy Will Headline 103.7's KISSmas Bash at The Rave
Fall Out Boy's reunion has been going swimmingly. This year the divisive emo band regrouped for a well-received new album, Save Rock and Roll , and a whole bunch of tour dates, including a sold-out show at the Rave in May. Now Milwaukee fans who w.. more
Oct 28, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Will Any Milwaukee Child Be Left Behind?
Last week, Wisconsin received a waiver from the federal No Child Left Behind (NCLB) requirements... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
More Pushback on Education Reform Bill
Apr 20, 2010 9:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Welcome, You Bum
Thorntontopped the list of applicants in a nationwide search conducted by aprofessional MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Admirals vs. Quad City Flames
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Quad City Flames tonight with a 7 p.m. game at the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee