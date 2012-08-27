Greinke
Hart tells Brewers he wants to spend career in Milwaukee
Apparently the trade rumors that surfaced with Corey Hart's name this trade deadline left Corey worried he'd be shipped somehwere else, so he took the initiative and had his agent tell Doug Melvin and the Brewers that he wants to stay a Brewer for..
Aug 27, 2012 1:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers trade Zack Greinke
We knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any less sad - the Brewers announced less than an hour before last night's game that they had traded Zack Greinke to the Los Angeles Angels for shortstop Jean Segura and AA pitchers John Hellweg and ..
Jul 28, 2012 8:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Roenicke broke another player
Less than two weeks after shutting down Zack Greinke for a start because of over-use, Tyler Thornburg left tonight's game after being put in for a second inning in back to back games.Thornburg spent the early parts of the season as a starter and ..
Jul 27, 2012 4:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Time to sell - but will they?
For weeks we've been hearing about how the first nine games out of the All-Star Break were the most important of the Brewers season. While many fans were ready to give up on the Brewers more than a few weeks ago, there were those who felt that if ..
Jul 23, 2012 3:07 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Zack Greinke scratched from his next start
The problem with an 8kknd hour school day and an hour commute home means that I'm way, way late on this news and now there's way more speculation than there is news.Here's what I know: Zack Greinke has been scratched from his Wednesday start agai..
Jul 16, 2012 11:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
With Marcum finally pitching, Brewers starters looking sharp
Heading into the start of play today, the Brewers projected five starting pitchers - Zach Greinke, Yovanni Gallardo, Shaun Marcum, Chris Narveson and Randy Wolf - had a combined Spring Training ERA of 2.43.Not bad, folks, not bad.Marcum, who had..
Mar 26, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Greinke to pitch on short rest
Well it looks like all those stories on Wednesday were for naught, because Zach Greinke has apparently convinced manager Ron Roenicke that he'll be ok to pitch on Sunday, despite throwing 75 pitches in Wednesday's game.Roenicke had said earlier t..
Sep 30, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers Play for Home Field; NLDS Rotation Set
The Brewers' magic number to clinch home-field advantage and the #2 seed in the playoffs is 2. Any combination of Brewers wins and Diamondbacks losses that equals two will give the Brewers the #2 seed in the playoffs and home-field advantage.But,..
Sep 27, 2011 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Thoughts on Greinke
I'm not sure why I'm still sitting here watching the Brewers lose to the Yankees 7-0 in the 4th. Greinke made it just two innings. Though the official scorebook gives all those runs to Greinke as earned, Nyjer Morgan and Casey McGehee made questio..
Jun 28, 2011 11:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Slumping sucks
Why is it that baseball slumps always seem worse than slumps in every other sport? Is it the daily losing that gets to our psyche? That daily reminder of suckitude that doesn't allow you to forget about the losing? Baseball has the longest se..
May 9, 2011 4:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Preparing to bring back Greinke
Zach Greinke is scheduled to make his final minor league start on Friday, April 29. Assuming all goes well, he will return to pitch for the Brewers on May 4 in Atlanta. That would make his Miller Park debut Monday, May 9 against San Diego.Last ni..
Apr 27, 2011 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Greinke has fractured rib, will miss beginning of season
Well we heard that Zach Greinke had a sore side to open Spring Training and he would only say that he'd hurt it doing something stupid.It turns out that hurt side is a fractured rib that will keep him out for 4-6 weeks, meaning he'll miss at leas..
Mar 8, 2011 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers trade for Greinke
It was first reported over at Bernie's Crew but now has been confirmed by multiple sources that the Brewers have traded Alcides Escober, Jake Odorizzi, Lorenzo Cain and a Player To Be Named Later (PTBNL) to the Kansas City Royals for Zach Greinke,..
Dec 19, 2010 7:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Watermelon Slim & The Workers
The fact that the guitarist is Boston-born and acard-carrying Mensa member does little to negate this hardscrabble, Deep South imagery—especially with Slim's spittle soblatantly flying between teeth gaps throughout. Lists of what he likes,C...
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
The Year of Magical Thinking
Author Joan Didion's husband died of a sudden heart attack on Dec. 30, 2003; a year and a day later, Didion had completed her memoir about dealing with his death, A Year of Magical Thinking, which became one of 2005's most acclaimed and,Tod...
Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Serious Man
The protagonist is Lawrence Gopnik (MichaelStuhlbarg), a mild-mannered physics professor A Serious Man ,Film
Oct 26, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Star Wars Extravaganza
"Some fans are content to collect action figures… other fans want to be action figures". So says the 501st Legion, a group dedicated to spreading the gospel of Star Wars, via meticulously recreated costumes and charity wo,Today in Milw
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Soultime at the Apollo’ Hits the Right Notes
The show opens with a scene in the basement of thelegendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-o Soultimeat the Apollo ,Theater
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
GermanFest
Of the many ethnic festivals held at Henry Maier Festival Park each year, GermanFest claims the strongest ties to the city's heritage. Once dubbed the "German Athens," Milwaukee at one point carried more German-language newspapers than i
Jul 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
James Kloiber, New Work New York
James Kloiber, a Milwaukee artist who designed some of the city's most memorable concert posters before moving to New York a year and a half ago, returns to Milwaukee this weekend for two gallery openings. He beats the Gallery Night rush wi...
Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee