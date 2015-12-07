The Gufs
Pablove's Seventh Benefit Concert Looks to Milwaukee's '90s Rock Scene
Dec 7, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Lupe Fiasco and Best Coast return to Milwaukee, while WMSE hosts a swinging fundraiser. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Stream Eric & Magill's Latest Long-Distance EP, 'Two Travelers'
A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more
Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Pablove 4: A Night of Local Music for a Difficult Cause
Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more
Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Cover Milwaukee @ Todd Wehr Auditorium
Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee Musicians Band Together
Jeff Castelaz was one of Milwaukee\'s best rock critics in the early \'90s before going into music management and moving to LA. After his six-year old, Pablo Thraikill Castelaz, died of cancer, he organized the Pablove Foundation to help fund c.. more
Nov 30, 2011 4:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Man in the Net
Alan Ladd returns home to a nightmare in The Man in the Net (1959), an obscure, compelling psychological thriller just out on DVD. Ladd plays a frustrated painter who moved to a gossipy, disapproving small town to get his sexy but troubled wife.. more
Jul 5, 2011 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
This Week in Milwaukee
The Canadian ensemble Tokyo Police Club doesn’t have much interest in the lofty, experimental indie-rock that’s largely in vogue right now. They prefer the genre in its more exuberant, earlier incarnations, cribbing the most immediate eleme... more
Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
‘Thread Baring’ Masculinity at UWM Union Art Gallery
Historically, embroidery portrays more femininesubjects and cultural roles, but “Th Bold as Love ,Art more
Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Whiff of Injustice
William Dillon was released in November after 26 years in prison when a DNA test rul Detroit News ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
The Gufs
Summerfest without a concert from local alternative-rockers The Gufs is like Christmas without trees, presents or fruitcake. So here it is, tonight on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, the requisite Summerfest concert from these area favo... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
John Cowan
As the bassist and vocalist for the New Grass Revival in the ’70s and ’80s, John Cowan helped expand the scope of bluegrass music, playing heavier and flashier than the genre’s forefathers,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big Theatre, Chance Encounters, Coffee and Uwe Boll
Last night I had a dream where I was reading a review I’d never written about a new Broadway Musical by Uwe Boll tat doesn’t exist. Weird. But not unheard of. This is a strange time of yearthe twilight between thee end of the normal season and the.. more
May 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Gufs
Thanks to the band’s continued play on regional modern-rock radio for their hits &q A Different Sea ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feb. 28 - Mar. 5
Dalek A Midsummer Night’s Dream ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
Pablove Benefit Concert; Jan. 23, 2009
A one-time staple of the Milwaukee music scene who managed the city’s most successful acts from the ’90s including The Gufs, Citizen King and The Promise Ring, Jeff Castelaz has assembled a litany of big names in Milwaukee music past and present f.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music