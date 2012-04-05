Guinness
John Hawks Pub's British Comfort Food
John Hawks is a British-themed pub that has long been one of Downtown's most popular places for casual fare. Robert Bell founded Hawks in 1971 in a spot two blocks away from its current location. The move to today's spot on Wisconsin Avenue...
Apr 5, 2012
Buckley's Growing in Stature
A "Chinese New Year" menu featuring Vietnamese food was spotted at a most unusual place this year—Buckley's, that charming bar and restaurant at the corner of Cass and Wells. The menu was courtesy of chef Thi Cao, who has been at...
Feb 23, 2012
Milwaukee Fish Fries 2012
Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t...
Feb 16, 2012