Gwendolyn Rice
Still with Renaissance’s Groundworks next month
Nov 27, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Female Playwrights on the Br!nk
Renaissance Theaterworks third annual Br!ink New Play Festival takes place Sept. 8-13. It is designed to offer Midwest-based female playwrights an opportunity to have their new works given a thorough going-over by the skilled hands of theat... more
Renaissance Theaterworks’ New Program
Renaissance Theaterworks is excited to kick off a new playwriting initiative called Brink! with the debuts of The Griots by Gwendolyn Rice and Janet Burroway’s Parts of Speech. Created by RTW’s Artistic Associate Mallory Metoxen, Brink! is ... more
Aug 14, 2014 5:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Backstage Professional Wrestling Comedy
There’s a tremendous amount of appeal in Jane Martin’s dark 1990s comedy Cementville. Just looking at the stage as one enters the theater, one might not guess as much. It’s a rancid locker room, the sole setting for the comedy more
Feb 26, 2014 10:50 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Less than 1,000 Words on A THOUSAND WORDS
A Thousand Words is present on the stage from the moment the audience walks in to the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. A collaboration between Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Forward Theatre Company, the Gwendolyn Rice drama has come to d.. more
Feb 21, 2012 11:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber's Witty 'Thousand Words'
Thankfully, it doesn't take “a thousand words” to describe the world premiere that opened at the Broadway Theatre Center's intimate Studio Theatre on Friday. In fact, only a few will do: “brilliant,” “witty,” more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Captures 'A Thousand Words'
When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based pla... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
True Grit
If her narrative is reliable, Mattie Ross must have been a precocious 14-year-old even before her father was shot dead by his hired hand, Tom Chaney. A pigtailed girl on the Western frontier, Mattie is as firm as an oak staff and drives har... more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The Master Muralist
Blashfield (1848-1936) was one of America’s leading muralpainters at a time when pu Wisconsin, Past, ,Books more
Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books