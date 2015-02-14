RSS

Gypsy

Photo Credit: Danielle Dahl

An aging Fleetwood Mac played nearly every hit in their songbook during an energetic, 24-song performance. more

Feb 14, 2015 1:25 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

Jennifer Le Blanc’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, winner of the Silicon Valley Small Theatre Association 2013 Standout New Works Award, is praised for preserving the author’s intellect and wit and Acacia Theatre Company will prese... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:27 PM Theater

Thesummer has just started. The end of the summer theatre months is not far off.This August, Sunset Playhouse opens what is quite possibly the finalsummer musical to open in the greater Milwaukee area. Gypsy isregarded by many as one of the gr.. more

Jun 30, 2014 7:20 AM Theater

“Carmen is a woman meant only for love and death.” These were the ominous words that Prosper Merimee used to describe the coarse Gypsy character he authored in his grungy 1845 novella. Yet Carmen’s name would soon... more

Oct 15, 2012 12:08 AM A&E Feature

In a country as expansive and diverse as America, where it’s easy to slip into a place of anonymity, many of us look to our ancestral roots to satisfy our much-needed sense of community. Even though we may never set foot on the native soil ... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

It was a pleasant gathering of people in the lobby of the 10th Street Theatre. Hardly a huge crowd, but certainly more than enough of an audience to seem substantiala very personable introduction for the newly-formed Vanity Theatre Company. Peo.. more

Jun 21, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

