Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Books

RobertLouis Stevenson’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde is formedfrom a very potent premise. There’s all kinds of room in it for interestingsymbolism and allegory. It’s kind of surprising that the 1886 novella isn’tused more often as the.. more

Oct 11, 2014 9:06 AM Theater

Haiti Help: The annual concert for Youthaiti featured the always-mellifluous Harvey Taylor, Holly Wake, Jahmes Finlayson and KT Rusch. Percussionist Dena more

Apr 3, 2014 5:18 PM Around MKE

 Modernism was aprevailing cultural current for much of the last century. In Constellations of Genius: 1922 ModernismYear One (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), Kevin Jackson insists on 1922 as the significant turning point. The.. more

Mar 17, 2014 3:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we visit the corner of Nostalgia and Novelty to tackle the cassette-tape resurgence. Ryan speaks for.. more

Oct 3, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

It's the story of a man his wife and a memo. This would be pretty simple in and of itself. However, it is also the story of a man and his wife a memo and a lie detector. Next Act Theatre opens its season with the Milwaukee Premiere of Jason Wells.. more

Sep 24, 2013 7:30 PM Theater

Like all such monuments that former presidents construct to edify the public, the George W. Bush Presidential Center—opened with great ceremony in Texas last week—is mounted from its subject's point of view. more

May 3, 2013 3:41 PM News Features

This week, Boris and Doris attend “Haiti 2012 Dreams and Reality," Feathers & Foxtails fashion extravaganza at Hotel Foster and Woodland Pattern. more

Mar 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

The main salon of the Lynden Sculpture Garden is figuratively filled with Caribbean sea breezes from the new exhibition Haiti and the Midwestern Imagination. Imagination indeed, as layer after layer of fantasy is laid down in these bright, ... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The resiliency of the human spirit will shine in an international conference held in Milwaukee. For “Haiti 2012: Dreams and Reality,” several city institutions collaborate on a three-day event honoring the contemporary art, cinema and liter... more

Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Long before an earthquake devastated sections of Haiti in January, the island nation struggled to provide basic services to its citizens. That’s why Milwaukee nurse Gigi Pomerantz founded Youthaiti, an organization devoted to installing eco... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

If the earthquakes in Chile and Haiti carry any message for those of us fortunate enough not to live in those places, perhaps it is that government regulation could save your life—while right-wing ideology may kill you someday.For those of ... more

Mar 9, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

Our Milwaukee 4 Haiti is an event to raise money for the people that have been effected by the earthquakes in Haiti. Come out to the ,Sponsored Events more

Jan 31, 2010 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

The Miramar Theatre will host two benefit concerts to benefit Youthaiti, a Milwaukee-based nonprofit that helps grassroots groups in Haiti. Youthaiti was formed by Milwaukeean Gigi Pomerantz, a nurse practitioner who is working to improve the.. more

Jan 21, 2010 4:20 PM Daily Dose

Jan 20, 2010 5:06 PM Daily Dose

The easiest methodis simply to use your cell phone to text the word “HAITI” to 90999 to make a $10donation to the American Red Cross. The $10 donation will appear on your nextphone bill (check with your phone company about making multipl,Ne... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Failing government intervention, the heads of the American auto industry have stated that The Untouchables ,Left and Right more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

America’s history is told through countless plaques, monuments and tombstones, far t Profit Motive and the Whispering Wind ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

