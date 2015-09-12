Halloween Show
It Ends At Eight: A look back at Alchemist Theatre's Halloween Shows
A few days ago, Aaron Kopec mentioned that he had a mop full of glitter. It’s the type of thing that goes with the territory when you’re getting ready to stage a live production of The Rocky Horror Show. With the popularity of the film being as ov.. more
Sep 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Visual Arts Calendar
Cedarburg Cultural Center 262-375-3676 www.cedarburgculturalcenter.org W62 N546 Washington Ave., Cedarburg ,Fall Fine Arts Guide more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Fall Arts Guide
Interview: Kay Arenson Celebrates Environmental Process
Kay McKinley Arenson became Director of Marketing and Exhibitions at the Peninsula School of Art in Fish Creek, Wisconsin approximately two years ago. With the completion of the recently opened exhibition "e.co.tiv.i.ty: environmental art .. more
Aug 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Father and Son
When he last turned to presidential biography for his subject, director Oliver Stone trans W. ,Film more
Oct 20, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews