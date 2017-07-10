RSS

Hank Aaron

It’s All-Star week for the Brewers and Major LeagueBaseball. The Miami Marlins will host this year’s game, the first time the gamehas ever been played in the state of Florida. The Marlins had to wait nearly aquarter century to host the game... more

Jul 10, 2017 3:05 PM Brew Crew Confidential

1974 was a rough year for HankAaron. He opened the season needing just two home runs to break Babe Ruth’sall-time record – at that time, the most sacred record in all of organizedsports. The stress of media attention had worked.. more

Feb 8, 2016 3:51 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

The Brewers hosted both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox inback-to-back series this past week. Forsix straight days it was a double dose of fans streaming into Miller Park fromNorthern Illinois. The dominatingpresence of Cubs fans had somewhat d.. more

May 18, 2015 9:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

The start of baseball season with every team tied for first place used to be the time when Milwaukee Brewers fans could put everything out of their minds other than their more

Mar 26, 2014 4:37 PM Taking Liberties

Not to be outdone by the many strays of Sochi, a homeless dog wandered into the Milwaukee Brewers' spring training camp in Arizona this week, where he was taken in by team staff and treated to a bath and a vet checkup. The rest, as they say, is P... more

Feb 20, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Ryan Braun is not a monster—neither the sort who lurches across the blood-splashed screens of slasher flicks nor some grotesquely pumped-up Incredible Hulk launching more

Jul 31, 2013 1:05 AM Taking Liberties

Walk, run or bike—see the Menomonee River, plants, animals and native flowers on the Hank Aaron State Trail. Follow the trail as it winds along the Menomonee River and see many Milwaukee landmarks. This trail provides... more

Oct 25, 2012 2:37 PM Around MKE

Marquette announced today that Hall of Famer Hank Aaron will be the commencement speaker for their Spring graduation ceremony.Aaron will also be receiving an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.A former Milwaukee Brewer and Milwaukee Brave,.. more

Feb 17, 2012 1:49 AM More Sports

Jennifer Egan’s novel A Visit From the Goon Squad falls in that range between brilliant and overreaching. The plot and narrative intricacies are as challenging as William Faulkner’s The Sound and the Fury. She has a myriad of well-developed... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

From the end of World War II until the rise of rock ’n’ roll, Italian singers dominated the charts; the leading stars—Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett among them—enjoyed long careers even after pop culture moved on. As Mark Rotella r more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” more

Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John Mayer the musician is about as inoffensive as they come, sighing brazenly sentimental soul-pop like his breakthrough single “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” and making occasional detours into the world of traditionalist electric blues more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more

Sep 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

First up, the trivia questions. Answers in a few days....Which Brewers player has won the most Gold Glove Awards?Namethe mustached master of the mound who, in 1981, became the firstreliever to earn both the AL Most Valuable Player Award and AL C.. more

Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

  As Sen. Joe Biden said duringlast week’s vice presidential debate, this year’s election may be the most important in recent history. While the unpopular war and the Wall Stree,News Features more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

