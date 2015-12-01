Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company
‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center
The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Gospel Musical Auditions
The Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company is looking for a cast for its upcoming gospel musical. They're looking for male and female actors ages 25 and over for the Spring musical, which is set to be staged at the Marcus Center. They're also looki.. more
Feb 15, 2011 11:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Palermo’s Pizza On the Rise
Americans are becoming increasingly aware of how our nation’s food is controlled by a handful of massive corporations that often put profit ahead of consumer health. In the roughly $4 billion frozen pizza industry, for example, two multinat... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers are riding high after a successful stint on the road that included, among other excitements, yet another series sweep over the Brewer’s favorite whipping boys, the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Crew hope to ride that momentu... more
May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee