Happy Hour
Time Off for Good Eating
Since 2010, Off the Clock (4301 S. Howell Ave.) has occupied the handsome brick structure with leaded glass windows and dark wainscoting that has filled the corner of Bolivar and Howell for longer than anyone can... more
Oct 23, 2012 2:27 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Hinterland Gastropub as Good as Ever
Hinterland Erie Street Gastropub, an offshoot of the original Hinterland in Green Bay, became Milwaukee's first gastropub when it opened five years ago. Since then, it has done very well. The interior features an inviting bar and a dining r... more
Mar 29, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Still Waters at the Stackner
The classic poetry/spoken word open mic program is one of the more dynamic ways for performance to interface with the raw substance of language. People perform pieces they’ve written—sometimes modifying them there onstage while they’re performin.. more
Nov 11, 2010 12:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Small Plates, Big Taste
Nowadaysevery chain restaurant seems to be offering menu deals as a way toattract penny-pinching customers. Five-dollar lunches, anyone?Unfortunately, you usually get what you pay for: cheaper ingredi,None more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Mexican Greens
Chipotle Mexican Grill 600E. Ogden Ave., 223-4710 3232 S. 27th St., 389-1380 2717 N. MayfairRoad, 258-6649 $ CC: VS, MC, AmE,Dining Out more
Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 2 Comments