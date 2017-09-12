Hardcore
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Gives Hardcore a Try with Dead Cross
Dave Lombardo discusses his transition to hardcore and why Mike Patton puts cookie-monster vocalists to shame. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Milwaukee Hardcore Veterans Expire Are Ready to Do Just That
After eight eventful years, Milwaukee road warriors Expire are calling it quits with a final show this weekend. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Local Music
Triple Eye Industries Celebrates Two Very Productive Years
The Milwaukee punk label Triple Eye Industries celebrates its two-year anniversary with two nights of shows at the Cactus Club. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:15 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Dead Kennedys w/ The Crosses, Deathwish and Burning Sons @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
The Crusties’ Vintage Vinyl
A Milwaukee hardcore punk classic gets a proper reissue for Record Store Day. more
Apr 12, 2016 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Legacy of 7 Angels 7 Plagues
The turn of the century was an eventful time for Milwaukee music. While artists as diverse as Coo Coo Cal and Citizen King found moderate success on major labels more
Sep 24, 2014 2:39 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Stream Four Lean New Songs From the Milwaukee Punk Band Midwives
Music writers come with a lot of biases, some of them obvious and others less so, but here's one of the most fundamental ones: We're more likely to cover bands with built-in angles. Artists that have singular sounds or unusual back stories tend to.. more
Aug 19, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Expire Examine the Dark Side of Sex on ‘Pretty Low’
Pretty Low, the new album from Milwaukee-based hardcore act Expire, wastes little time in setting the mood that dominates the record’s 11 tracks. Over a metal-infused more
Jun 25, 2014 1:01 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Appleton’s No Tomorrow Festival Gathers Metal and Hardcore Greats
Appleton, Wis. is kicking off the summertime music festival season with the sonic equivalent of a punch to the face. No Tomorrow Festival, taking place June 14 and 15 (with a pre-show occurring Fri,Music Feature more
Jun 12, 2014 1:31 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature 1 Comments
Seven Days of Samsara Are Regrouping For a Show
Milwaukee's Seven Day of Samsara never formally broke up, but you could be forgiven for assuming they had. It's been about a half decade since the mathy, violently heavy turn-of-the-century hardcore band played their last show, and even longer sin.. more
Mar 11, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Influenced: Volunteer and MKE Punk's Martin Defatte Talks Fugazi
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more
Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
Strange Matter’s Belated EP
You don’t have to look far beyond the annual barrage of obligatory year-end best-of lists to realize that we often use music as a way of marking time, not only in our own more
Jan 22, 2014 3:19 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The New Flesh w/ Stoic Violence @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
Concert lineups, like everything else in life, are subject to change, but smaller shows at neighborhood hole-in-the-wall clubs like Quarters have a flexibility and a community about them that makes oc,Concert Reviews more
Aug 12, 2013 10:35 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat w/ Dogs in Ecstasy @ Circle-A Café
Of Milwaukee’s many venues, the Circle-A Café often gets somewhat overlooked, probably because, in all honesty, it’s not much of a venue at all. Tucked away on an odd Riverwest intersection, the neighborhood watering hole has more
Apr 8, 2013 3:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Avoided @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
Picture a small, dingy barroom with crushed cans of Hamm’s and Pabst Blue Ribbon strewn everywhere, like offerings to the dark gods of punk rock. The room is packed wall-to-wall with people; everyone reeks of cigarettes and body order. Ther... more
Feb 4, 2013 2:44 PM Jessica McMains Concert Reviews
R.I.P. Maidens
They should have been bigger. After putting out two strong EPs, 2010's Failures and 2011's Shallows, Milwaukee-based post-metal band Maidens are breaking up. Thankfully, they will be... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Quest for Fire’s Scorching Hardcore
As I have noted in this column time and time again, Milwaukee is quickly becoming a center for quality hardcore bands. Groups like Get Rad, Protestant and Party by the Slice are all pushing the genre to the limit, highlighting that hardcore... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
