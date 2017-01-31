Harvey Keitel
Robert De Niro as 'The Comedian'
The best scenes from Taylor Hackford’s new movie, The Comedian, have the smart, punchy pace and content of a classic Hollywood screwball comedy: Robert De Niro’s comedy club scenes have a fresh sparkle that suggests improv and show him in a... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Youth' and Old Age
Michael Caine and Harvey Keitel star as an aging composer-conductor and filmmaker in Youth. The English-language film by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino suffers from artiness for its own sake. The best moments are spent between Caine and ... more
Jan 12, 2016 3:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Scenes From The 1st Weekend of the 7th Annual Milwaukee Film Festival
For at least tworeasons, the Press Pass is a heavy psychological weight. First, because thissanctified lanyard gives me carte blanche to attend any and even all the filmsof the Milwaukee Film Festival if I’m so inclined (and were itspat.. more
Sep 29, 2015 2:55 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Made in Milwaukee featuring the MIM Fashion Show & musical guests
Made in Milwaukee celebrates its 10th event showcasing the city’s treasures with its biggest gathering yet, a free daylong festival in Cathedral Square Park that begins with the East Town Farmers’ Market in the morning and ends with an 8:30 more
Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bad Lieutenant
Face contorted in a bitter grimace, the nameless NYPD detective at the heart of Bad Lieutenant is an unhappy family man. In his fractured life, he barely maintains the outer form of his family as he descends into corruption and debauchery. The cr.. more
Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Packers vs. Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers are in Seattle today to take on the Seattle Seahawks with a 3:15 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee