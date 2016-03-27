RSS

Haunted House

The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more

Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The comedy is a half a century old. It’s one of the single most successful comic premises to come out of the 20th century with a movie, a few TV series and countless productions to its credit. (The most recent incarnation is a CBS TV series .. more

Mar 26, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

This coming July, Hartford Players will be staging a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The beloved musical from the far-off, mystical era of the early ’90s will be staged Jul. 15 - 23. Auditions are being held this weekend at th.. more

Mar 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

James Bawden and Ron Miller were journalists with a love forold Hollywood and a knack for gaining interview3s with the stars from thegolden age. Many of those interviews, conducted from the 1960s through the‘80s, are collected.. more

Mar 23, 2016 9:14 PM I Hate Hollywood

Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Daily Dose

BloodCenter of Wisconsin will hold their 16thAnnual Milwaukee Bucks Blood Drive Monday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. atthe BMO Harris Bradley Center.All attempting donors will receive two free Milwaukee Bucksticket vouchers that can .. more

Mar 23, 2016 4:25 PM Around MKE

It’s been five years since Harmonix and Activision hung up their collective plastic instruments. To some, it was the end of an era. But most didn’t even noticed the sharply declining sales of the rhythm game fad of the mid 2000s. Since then, Guita.. more

Oct 27, 2015 2:51 PM Video Games are Dumb

Amy Schumer was clearly on the rise when she last performed in Milwaukeein 2014 at the Riverside Theater, but even she probably couldn't have predicted thebanner 2015 that she’s enjoyed so far. The year also already seen her star in a hitromant.. more

Oct 26, 2015 4:00 PM Around MKE

  It's a fun name for a show, but it's just another way of saying Matt Zembrowski will be leading a casual concert performance variety show at Soulstice Theatre this coming weekend. The man who so recently played Bing Crosby for the Holidays in.. more

Jun 28, 2012 3:58 AM Theater

EleMents of Fear is running its 7th Annual Haunted House (2733 W. Euclid Ave., Milwaukee), they have grown from a three-room haunt that brought in roughly 200 people to a house with 15 rooms and more then 2,000 screaming fans. All Charac... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

This haunted location is underneath Paulo's Pizza. There have beenreports of zombie activity and the creation of a powerful hideousmonster. Investigations were cut short last year when the government ordered a quarantine of the secret insta... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The creepy Cornfield (2970 Mile View Rd., West Bend) opens on Friday, September 24 and stays open until Sunday, October 31. The Haunted Night time Adventure on Friday and Saturday Nights is the best, most intense time to go! You can enjoya ... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Mars Haunted House has been upgraded for 2010. It's located on the 2nd story of a haunted old commercial building on Historic Mitchell Street (734 W. Historic Mitchell St., Milwauke,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. W Starting Friday, October 1 and continuing every weekend until Sunday, October 31. ,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Hauntfest starts Saturday, September 25 and continues every weekend until Sunday, October Hauntfest starts Saturday, September 25 and continues every weekend until Sunday, October ,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The argument between science and religion is as old as Copernicus, but the shouting got louder during the last decade, fueled in part by an American administration whose policies sometimes appeared to be written by biblical fundamentalists.... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Go over to Ladies... for some thoughts on the Manny debacle. more

May 12, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

