Hayley San Fillippo

Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Theater

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Theatre is, like so many other awards programs, a bloated canker on the otherwise beautiful face of respectable American art. Nevertheless, people like the Tony Awards. If local people want to celebrate.. more

May 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

I’d always thought it might be fun to write an opera about the cycles of a washing machine. That doesn’t really have anything to do with the rest of this blog. I just think that it’d be cool. That’s all. I guess the big segue here is that there ar.. more

Feb 13, 2015 3:13 PM Theater

Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

The Milwaukee trio Call Me Lightning is named for a Who song, and each year they’ve grown into that name. Their epic new album When I Am Gone My Blood Will Be Free is their most Who-esque yet, a righteous slab of pummeling more

Jul 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

