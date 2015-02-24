RSS

Head On Electric

rockchili.jpg.jpe

The massive Arte Para Todos festival takes over three neighborhoods while Ariana Grande graces the Bradley Center. more

Feb 24, 2015 10:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

head-on-electric.jpg.jpe

It's been nearly three years since Milwaukee's Head On Electric released their last record, Sleep Slaughter Sheep , a fitfully scorching album of grunge-kicked garage-punk, and there's still no target date for a formal follow-up. Last month the ba.. more

Oct 15, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

sugar-stems-pic.jpg.jpe

Since starting strong with a Black Lips live LP in 2005, Milwaukee label Dusty Medical Records has released a slew of records, many capturing some of the best local punk, garage rock and more

Dec 30, 2013 1:06 PM Concert Reviews

space raft.jpg.jpe

Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more

Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Local Music

3440_482329551812204_81276543_n.jpg.jpe

Another Technicolor Teeth gig, another few frequencies closer to complete hearing loss. And once again, it was worth it. The Appleton trio celebrated the vinyl release of its Teenage Pagans LP and supported Philadelphia’s more

Apr 19, 2013 4:36 PM Concert Reviews

Anybody can help those in need. The Florida Legislature, under the guise that business is faltering in the yacht industry, decided to cap the sales tax on purchases of yachts. Rather than tax the entire selling price, the sales tax would be... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES