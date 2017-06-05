Health Care Reform
Remembering the Worst Pitching Performance in Brewers History: Billy Travers’ Historic 1977 Dud
With Chase Anderson’s recent near no-hit gem against theDiamondbacks, I got to thinking about the greatest pitching performances inBrewers history. Using Bill James’ game score metric as a guide (a pitcherstarts with 50 points and makes addi.. more
Jun 5, 2017 3:19 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
I May Have Been Wrong About Obama
Since we’re now into the final year of his presidency, I might as well admit it: I may have been wrong about Barack Obama. more
Mar 22, 2016 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Guillermo del Toro’s Gothic Tale
Bloodcovers the hands and face of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), posed in shocked horroragainst the snow and recalling a warning given her years earlier by her deadmother: “Beware the crimson peak.” With Crimson Peak, writer-dir.. more
Feb 16, 2016 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Beyond Obamacare
Scrutinizing insurance company rate increases, known as rate review, can make health care more transparent and affordable. But only if we use it. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:40 PM Kevin Kane News Features 3 Comments
Scott Walker Proposes Another Disastrous Health Care ‘Reform’
Scott Walker, health care reform, ACA, Obamacare, Marquette Law School poll, Citizen Action of Wisconsin more
Aug 25, 2015 9:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 30 Comments
Walter Mitty Returns
Ben Stiller must be a fan of Danny Kaye; perhapsthat explains his 2013 remake of Kaye’s 1947 comedy, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty . Older Baby Boomers (and theirparents) will remember when “Walter Mitty” was a famili.. more
Apr 19, 2014 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Kick Off Your Spring with Space Raft's "We Are Not Alone"
Tailgate weather isn't even here yet, but Milwaukee already has an early grill-out album of the year frontrunner in Space Raft's upcoming self-titled debut for Dusty Medical Records, an effusive guitar-pop record in the tuneful spirit of '70s rock.. more
Mar 24, 2014 6:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Understanding Obamacare: The Freedom to Start Your Own Business
Question: How does Obamacare give me more freedom to control my life?Answer: The new options provided by the Affordable Care Act will help Americans more
Oct 16, 2013 1:29 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Insurance Companies Can’t Discriminate Against Women
Question: How does Obamacare help women’s health?Answer: Obamacare has important benefits for women and finally addresses persistent inequities in our health system. Before the Affordable more
Oct 8, 2013 11:09 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Drunk and Disorderly
By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more
Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM Joe Conason News Features
Understanding Obamacare: How To Sign Up
Question: When can I access Obamacare and where do I go?Answer: Open enrollment is here! Oct. 1 marked the start of open enrollment for health more
Oct 1, 2013 12:44 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Insurance Companies Must Cut Overhead Costs and Profits
Question: How does Obamacare require more accountability from insurance companies?Answer: One the major ways that Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act) requires more more
Sep 23, 2013 1:06 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Insurance You Can Afford
The Affordable Care Act has a variety of ways to make sure that everyone has access to affordable coverage. First, the law prohibits insurance companies from price gouging people more
Sep 18, 2013 1:52 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Young Adults Win Big
I’ve heard that Obamacare has some benefits for young people like me. What are they? more
Sep 11, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare
What will Obamacare do for someone who hasn’t had health insurance because of a pre-existing condition? more
Sep 3, 2013 1:41 AM Kevin Kane News Features
If Republicans Love Competition, Why Do They Still Hate Obamacare?
When asked what makes the world work, any self-respecting right-wing Republican knows the politically correct answer: competition! (With at least one exclamation more
Jul 28, 2013 10:28 PM Joe Conason News Features
Veterans Are Collateral Damage In Walker’s War on Medicaid
An estimated 1,200 low-income and uninsured military veterans won’t be eligible for BadgerCare coverage, thanks to Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). more
Apr 11, 2013 5:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Health Care Madness
Nobody ever said mad tea partiers running around in tinfoil hats had to make any sense.In the name of preventing President Barack Obama from obliterating liberty in America through a government more
Nov 20, 2012 10:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Is State Government Going To Be Toxic for Another Two Years?
On Nov. 6, Democratic candidates for Assembly offices in Wisconsin earned almost 200,000 more votes than their Republican counterparts, yet they’ll be in the minority in that chamber and in the state Senate for the next two more
Nov 19, 2012 8:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Election 2012: Two Visions—Health Care Reform
President Barack Obama proudly embraces “Obamacare,” the label right-wingers have given to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).Obama should be proud of his health care reform package... more
Oct 31, 2012 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features