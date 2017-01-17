Health Care
Milwaukee’s Trump Resistance Forms
The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Looming Train Wreck Over Health Care
Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more
Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Nursing Home Staffers Want a Raise
Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Reggie Bonds, Queen Tut, Airo Kwil, Ju Preach, Kane The Rapper
A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more
Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WMSE's Backyard BBQ is Moving to Bay View
Aug 17, 2016 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Home Movies/Out on Digital 8.18
Anthony Weiner resigned from Congress after making a fool of himself by texting pictures of his penis to Internet strangers, but made a comeback as a vigorous candidate for New York mayor—until another sexting scandal erupted. Weiner is a r... more
Aug 16, 2016 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Mr. J’s Lounge Celebrates 40 Years
Milwaukee’s Mr. J’s Lounge will commemorate 40 years of jazzand blues with a weekend-long celebration beginning Friday, July 15. The festivities begin with a performance by Walter Beasleyon Friday, and conclude Sunday night with a perfo.. more
Jul 12, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Walker’s Family Care Overhaul Might Be Hitting a Snag
“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more
May 24, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Surprise! Here’s Your Giant Medical Bill
According to a Rand Corp. study from earlier this year, about 17 million Americans signed up for insurance coverage as a result of Obamacare. The problem, though, is that sometimes insurance coverage isn’t enough to protect patients from re... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:32 PM Kevin Kane News Features 13 Comments
Home Care Workers Fight for Their Rights
Home care workers provide a valuable service for our community’s frailest elderly individuals. They make sure that seniors can stay in their homes, safely and in good health, instead of forcing them to live in nursing homes or causing enorm... more
Oct 13, 2015 8:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
This Weekend’s Holiday Festivities
Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more
Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Scott Walker’s Health Care Reform Created a Coverage Gap
Jul 16, 2014 7:51 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center Staff and Volunteers
The nonprofit Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center (GLIIHC), founded in 1999, offers a medical clinic and All Nations Wellness Center to help serve the needs of the more
Apr 22, 2014 10:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Immoral Health Care Reform
This is a landmark week for those who have fought for access to affordable health care. Across the country, millions of Americans—including some of this nation’s more
Apr 3, 2014 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Understanding Obamacare: Open Enrollment Period Ends March 31
Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more
Mar 24, 2014 6:10 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Some Options If Your Employer Provides Insurance Coverage
Question: What can I do if I don’t like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either more
Mar 12, 2014 1:24 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Older Americans Get Help
What does Obamacare mean for older Americans? more
Feb 24, 2014 1:20 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: At Least 10 Million Have New Insurance Coverage
Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to more
Feb 9, 2014 6:27 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Amongst Uncommon Folks with Margaret Andera, Curator at the Milwaukee Art Museum
BlogmasterGeneral is a mixed bag. The gig is not without its headaches; be theyfigurative (e.g. the tedium of transcription) or literal (usu. induced bycomputer screen staring). But tallied up, the perks far surpass the pains. Casein po.. more
Feb 7, 2014 8:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts