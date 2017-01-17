Health Care

RSS

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

Here’s where the reckless, extreme right-wing radicalism of House Speaker Paul Ryan kicks in. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:57 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Certified nursing assistants are blaming low wages for the looming crises at Wisconsin’s long-term care facilities. more

Aug 30, 2016 4:20 PM News Features 5 Comments

A quick personal note: I've been out of the country this month, and I can't say how heartbreaking and surreal it was following the Sherman Park news from abroad. It's during times of crisis and turmoil that rap music is needed the most—when words .. more

Aug 18, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

Sonny Knight / Photo Credit: Mike Madison

Aug 17, 2016 7:40 PM On Music

Anthony Weiner resigned from Congress after making a fool of himself by texting pictures of his penis to Internet strangers, but made a comeback as a vigorous candidate for New York mayor—until another sexting scandal erupted. Weiner is a r... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:55 PM Home Movies

Milwaukee’s Mr. J’s Lounge will commemorate 40 years of jazzand blues with a weekend-long celebration beginning Friday, July 15. The festivities begin with a performance by Walter Beasleyon Friday, and conclude Sunday night with a perfo.. more

Jul 12, 2016 4:04 PM Around MKE

“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more

May 24, 2016 4:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

According to a Rand Corp. study from earlier this year, about 17 million Americans signed up for insurance coverage as a result of Obamacare. The problem, though, is that sometimes insurance coverage isn’t enough to protect patients from re... more

Nov 24, 2015 7:32 PM News Features 13 Comments

Home care workers provide a valuable service for our community’s frailest elderly individuals. They make sure that seniors can stay in their homes, safely and in good health, instead of forcing them to live in nursing homes or causing enorm... more

Oct 13, 2015 8:26 PM News Features 4 Comments

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Here’s another expansive dose of holiday cheer! Check outwhat’s happening during the Dec. 12-14 weekend. Stay tuned for next week’s updateson the season’s festivities!Friday, Dec. 12MKEFoodToursMilwaukee Food Tours’ ‘Christmas Lights & Desse.. more

Dec 11, 2014 12:30 AM Around MKE

Jul 16, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

The nonprofit Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center (GLIIHC), founded in 1999, offers a medical clinic and All Nations Wellness Center to help serve the needs of the more

Apr 22, 2014 10:26 PM Expresso

This is a landmark week for those who have fought for access to affordable health care. Across the country, millions of Americans—including some of this nation’s more

Apr 3, 2014 6:37 PM Expresso

Question: Do I have to be concerned about the end of the open enrollment period on March 31 if I don’t buy an individual policy? more

Mar 24, 2014 6:10 PM News Features

Question: What can I do if I don’t like the insurance I get through my employer?Answer: The Affordable Care Act has the greatest benefit for those that purchase coverage either more

Mar 12, 2014 1:24 PM News Features

What does Obamacare mean for older Americans? more

Feb 24, 2014 1:20 AM News Features

Question: How many people have already signed up for Obamacare?Answer: Figures show that at least 10 million Americans have new health insurance thanks to more

Feb 9, 2014 6:27 PM News Features

BlogmasterGeneral is a mixed bag. The gig is not without its headaches; be theyfigurative (e.g. the tedium of transcription) or literal (usu. induced bycomputer screen staring). But tallied up, the perks far surpass the pains. Casein po.. more

Feb 7, 2014 8:02 PM Visual Arts

