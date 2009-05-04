Health Screenings
NOFX Creeps Out Tegan and/or Sara
Hat tip to Ryan Miller for introducing me to this track on last night's Indie Soundcheck: NOFX's new single, "Creeping Out Sara," an apparently somewhat true story recounting Fat Mike's run-in with one of the Quin sisters from Tegan and Sara (ther.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
All-Star Voting - Vote Brewers and Royals
You'll remember that last season I proposed a deal between Brewers fans and Royals fans to facilitate our small-town players in getting All-Star votes.Well I'm a bit more on the ball this year and All-Star voting started before the first month of .. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Update: MPS School Closure Information
MPS is providing a family-friendly guide to its swine-flu-related school closures, which now stand at 17. The guide is available in English, Spanish and Hmong. The city health commissioner has just closed Hamilton High, the MPSs la.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Brewers win another one in dramatic fashion
This game had it all -Bill Hall started in left and subsequently left with a hamstring cramp in the second inningChris Duffy replaced Hall in left field and made a beautiful catch while running into the wallMikeCameron also ran into the wall, tho.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Mike Cameron nearing exclusive club
Posting this just because I think it's so awesome.Mike Cameron is just 4 home runs away from joining the 250 HR/25o SB club, which right now has just 19 members.With 291 stolen bases, it's actually not out of the realm of possibility that Cam coul.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Australian Thriller: Cops Cross the Line?
When Melbourne police detective James Jewel is called away to a murder scene in the middle of the night, his wife admonishes, “If it gets crazy, don’t be a hero this time, OK?” Apparently, shrinking from responsibility is not OK in his book. Det.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Pigs on Ice’s Punk Spectacle
The idea of punk rock as an antidote to bloated, spectacle-ridden rock 'n' roll has become a standard trope in many versions of popular music history. This stripped-down, simplistic style of,Local Music more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 1 Comments
LGBT Film/Video Festival
The Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival kicks off its 10-day run tonight with a 7:30 p.m. s Were the World Mine ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wonder Bread Years
Popular local actor, comedian—and, increasingly, city spokesman—John McGivern The Wonder Bread Years ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Be Kind Rewind
Audiences couldn’t muster much excitement for Michel Gondry’s latest film, Be Be Kind Rewind ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park
Equipped with their saxophones, trombones and flugelhorns, a dozen-and-a-half women from the Madison area share their love of war-time, big-band-era jazz by performing as the ensemble Ladies Must Swing. Ton,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Padres
The San Diego Padres are in town, and they begin their series against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Nas
Given Nas’ inability to explain on his previous album exactly why hip-hop was dead, Nigger ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gary Wilson
During the 1970s, Gary Wilson was hanging around his hometown of Endicott, N.Y. He You Think You Really Know Me. He and his band, The Blind Dates, did a few shows, including ,CD Reviews more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Those XCleavers, Terry Tanger
Those XCleavers were among the most entertaining and substantial bands from Milwaukee's new wave scene, and probably the most enduring. A reissue of choice material from the 1980s reveals their streamlined ,CD Reviews more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Bruce Springsteen @ The Lakefront
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have easily and routinely filled concert venues like the Bradley Center with their thunderous rock 'n' roll, but Saturday's performance at Veterans Pa,None more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
Back to Schoolin’
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? “Artie, it’s Jimmy. Listen, I got a question for you.” ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Value of Having Hair
What was once a gentleman&rs The New York Times ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE