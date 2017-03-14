RSS

Heart

Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Album Reviews

Photo credit: Adam Miszewski

Heart delivered a trio of Zeppelin covers during an epic encore Monday night at the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM This Week in Milwaukee

SlideTheCity.com

Slide the City,the 1,000 foot slip and slide, will be coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, July 25.The event will have participants sliding down over three football fields worthof slippery vinyl. The fun will start at 10 a.m. when “Super Sliders .. more

Jul 14, 2015 7:29 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of which would sound as at home in smooth jazz and adult R&B cont... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Wit and heart combine seamlessly in The Circle, W. Somerset Maugham’s comedy of manners that opened Saturday at American Players Theatre. A strong emotional streak threads its way through the wry observations and witty bon mots peppering th... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

When presidential hopeful Barack Obama told Oregon, “We can’t…eat as much as we want…anymore,” most rational people understood it as a consequence of energy conservation. After all, it was in the easy-to-understand context of “We can’t drive our S.. more

May 25, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

No stranger to difficultmoral issues that society likes to avoid discussing, Jodi Picoult Change of Heart, ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more

Mar 4, 2008 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

