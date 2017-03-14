Heart
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Heart @ The Riverside Theater
Heart delivered a trio of Zeppelin covers during an epic encore Monday night at the Riverside Theater. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 3-9
Comedy star Amy Schumer kicks off an arena tour in Milwaukee, while jazz legend Tony Bennett serenades the Riverside Theater. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Slide the City Comes to Milwaukee
Slide the City,the 1,000 foot slip and slide, will be coming to Milwaukee on Saturday, July 25.The event will have participants sliding down over three football fields worthof slippery vinyl. The fun will start at 10 a.m. when “Super Sliders .. more
Jul 14, 2015 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Ocie Jackson
Milwaukee singer Ocie Jackson's first release caters to soul-gospel sensibilities. Jackson adds her sweet, emotionally effusive soprano to songs of praise and testimony, most of which would sound as at home in smooth jazz and adult R&B cont... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
American Players Theatre’s ‘Circle’ Shaped By Wit, Heart
Wit and heart combine seamlessly in The Circle, W. Somerset Maugham’s comedy of manners that opened Saturday at American Players Theatre. A strong emotional streak threads its way through the wry observations and witty bon mots peppering th... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
MJS’s Patrick McIlheran is presumably as fat as his head
When presidential hopeful Barack Obama told Oregon, “We can’t…eat as much as we want…anymore,” most rational people understood it as a consequence of energy conservation. After all, it was in the easy-to-understand context of “We can’t drive our S.. more
May 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Change of Heart (Atria Books)
No stranger to difficultmoral issues that society likes to avoid discussing, Jodi Picoult Change of Heart, ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
Mar 4, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books 1 Comments