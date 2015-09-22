RSS
Heartless Bastards
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 24-30
The Wisconsin State Fair grounds celebrate the harvest, Comet Café celebrates 20 years and Heartless Bastards celebrate the blues. more
Sep 22, 2015 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
An endorsement from The Black Keys' Patrick Carney helped the Cincinnati garage-rock band Heartless Bastards land a home on Fat Possum Records, and though some early praise hovered around the group's first two records for the label, it... more
Jun 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heartless Bastards Retreat to the Mountains
It's a story everyone's heard: One winter Justin Vernon coops up in his Eau Claire cabin... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
