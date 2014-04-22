RSS

Helen Bader Recital Hall

For its final Symphony Sundays concert of the season, Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony presents “Magnificent Moods,” a performance dedicated to Romantic composer and musician Robert Schumann. The repertoire will include Piano Concerto ... more

Apr 22, 2014 10:46 PM Classical Music

For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese dr... more

Feb 5, 2014 1:06 AM Classical Music

The Prometheus Trio completes its 12th season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Arno Babajanian and Robert Schumann. Prometheus will perform Mozart's Piano Trio in F major (from Sonata for... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

