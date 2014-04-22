Helen Bader Recital Hall
'Magnificient Moods' and Romantic Music
For its final Symphony Sundays concert of the season, Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony presents “Magnificent Moods,” a performance dedicated to Romantic composer and musician Robert Schumann. The repertoire will include Piano Concerto ... more
Apr 22, 2014 10:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
Piano Trio Takes On Dvorak
For Prometheus Trio’s third concert in this season’s four-part series, Scott Tisdel (cello), Stefanie Jacob (piano) and Timothy Klabunde (violin) will perform Antonín Dvorák’s challenging Trio in F Minor, Op. 65, a set of quirky Viennese dr... more
Feb 5, 2014 1:06 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
Prometheus Trio Presents Mozart, Babajanian & Schumann
The Prometheus Trio completes its 12th season at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music with works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Arno Babajanian and Robert Schumann. Prometheus will perform Mozart's Piano Trio in F major (from Sonata for... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music