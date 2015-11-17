Helena Bonham Carter
Suffragette
Suffragette dramatizes London women’s struggle for the right to vote and the most ungentlemanly behavior of the police trying to stop them. Carey Mulligan deserves Oscar consideration for her sad-eyed portrayal of persistence against forces... more
Nov 17, 2015 9:21 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Charming ‘Cinderella’
Kenneth Branagh directs a charming film adaptation of Cinderella. more
Mar 18, 2015 6:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Cinderella
Certain signs bode ill for the remake of Disney’s classic Cinderella: Start with the entire cast’s overly stylized elocution, and move on to actress Lily James who may as well be Robin Wright’s reincarnation from The Princess Bride. more
Mar 11, 2015 8:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar. 4
Helena Bonham Carter is magnificent—and well out of her recent wacko-role comfort zone—as Elizabeth Taylor in this believable dramatization of a troubled 1983 Broadway run with Richard Burton. Her Taylor is emotionally demanding and alcohol... more
Mar 4, 2014 12:43 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Les Misérables
Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more
Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Dark Shadows
A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Made in Milwaukee w/ Brother Ali
When Barack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was the first rapper out the gate with a victory track, which was slightly ironic, given that a fury-eyed, Muslim rapper with an infamously ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fight Club
Seldom has contemporary society been satirized so brutally, or so well, as in Fight Club (1999). Working from the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, director David Fincher’s midnight black comedy poked savage fun at corporate consumer society along with i.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood