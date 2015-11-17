RSS

Helena Bonham Carter

filmsufragette.jpg.jpe

Suffragette dramatizes London women’s struggle for the right to vote and the most ungentlemanly behavior of the police trying to stop them. Carey Mulligan deserves Oscar consideration for her sad-eyed portrayal of persistence against forces... more

Nov 17, 2015 9:21 PM Film Reviews

film_cinderella_disney.jpg.jpe

Â© Disney.

Kenneth Branagh directs a charming film adaptation of Cinderella. more

Mar 18, 2015 6:00 AM Film Reviews

filmclips_cinderella.jpg.jpe

Â© Disney

Certain signs bode ill for the remake of Disney’s classic Cinderella: Start with the entire cast’s overly stylized elocution, and move on to actress Lily James who may as well be Robin Wright’s reincarnation from The Princess Bride. more

Mar 11, 2015 8:00 PM Film Clips

Helena Bonham Carter is magnificent—and well out of her recent wacko-role comfort zone—as Elizabeth Taylor in this believable dramatization of a troubled 1983 Broadway run with Richard Burton. Her Taylor is emotionally demanding and alcohol... more

Mar 4, 2014 12:43 AM Home Movies

film.jpg.jpe

Although Broadway was once a consistent source of audience-tested material for Hollywood, in recent years the traffic has flowed the opposite way in the form of Lion King, Spider-Man and other blockbuster movies remodeled more

Dec 23, 2012 10:16 PM Film Reviews

blogimage18621.jpe

A year after it premiered, the gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” took a strange turn with the arrival of a distant... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage4572.jpe

When Barack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was the first rapper out the gate with a victory track, which was slightly ironic, given that a fury-eyed, Muslim rapper with an infamously ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Seldom has contemporary society been satirized so brutally, or so well, as in Fight Club (1999). Working from the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, director David Fincher’s midnight black comedy poked savage fun at corporate consumer society along with i.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES