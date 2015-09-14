Hellboy
Maharaja Restaurant Bringing Back Weekday Lunch Buffet
Maharaja Restaurant has been known for years as having one of the best lunch buffets in town. So, when the restaurant announced that they'd be switching over to a new lunch menu and do away with the beloved buffet, it created a stir. By popular .. more
Sep 14, 2015 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
Janet Jackson Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center Next Summer
Janet Jackson has been overdue for a comeback for a while now, and it looks like it's just around the corner. Next month, the singer will release her 11th album, Unbreakable , her first since the death of her brother Michael. It's already attracti.. more
Sep 10, 2015 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Hellboy
The UWM Union Theatre’s semester-opening week continues with a 7 p.m. screening tonight of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy , an ambitious adaptation of Mike Mignola’s fantasy-action comic that flaunts the same imaginative visuals as t more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hellboy
The UWM Union Theatre’s semester-opening week continues with a 7 p.m. screening tonight of Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy, an ambitious adaptation of Mike Mignola’s fantasy-action comic that flaunts the same imaginative visuals as t,Today more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee