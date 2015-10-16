RSS

Henry Mancini

boynamed.jpg.jpe

Oct 16, 2015 12:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Henry Mancini is the one name instantly recognized by the general public among all those who wrote the music that sets the mood for most films. As John Caps writes in his biography, <em>Henry Mancini: Reinventing Film Music </em>(University o.. more

Apr 17, 2012 2:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

Think Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker can be trusted with the state budget? Think again. His current Milwaukee County budget, now nine months old, is in free-fall. In fact, the situation is so bad that he ordered four more u... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage8161.jpe

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and a ripe subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor David Fe... more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES