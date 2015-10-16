Henry Mancini
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
Oct 16, 2015 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Mancini Sound
<p> Henry Mancini is the one name instantly recognized by the general public among all those who wrote the music that sets the mood for most films. As John Caps writes in his biography, <em>Henry Mancini: Reinventing Film Music </em>(University o.. more
Apr 17, 2012 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker Cuts Workers’ Pay
Think Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker can be trusted with the state budget? Think again. His current Milwaukee County budget, now nine months old, is in free-fall. In fact, the situation is so bad that he ordered four more u... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and a ripe subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor David Fe... more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee