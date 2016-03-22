Henry V
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Kenneth Branagh invests many scenes from Henry V (1989) with cinematic sweep and rhythmic visual editing, but the emphasis seldom strays far from great actors engaging the text. Also staring, Judi Dench, Emma Thompson and Derek Jacobi. more
Feb 20, 2015 5:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
When Quasi-Productions announced it would be picking up the final part of the Henriad afte Henry V ,Theater more
Jun 2, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
