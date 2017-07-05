Hero
Sam Elliott is 'The Hero'
“Lone Star BBQ—The PerfectPartner for Your Chicken," Lee Hayden insists. A movie star in the 1970s, Lee(Sam Elliott) is reduced to doing voice work for commercials. He keeps impatience in check when the unseen producer asks .. more
Jul 5, 2017 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin After the Recall
The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker's Legal Defense Fund
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Scott Walker's campaign quietly announced that it had set up a legal defense fund to pay for the governor's attorneys' ongoing work in the John Doe investigation. The fund has the Orwellian name... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 8 Comments
Alchemist Auditions
\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more
Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Oliver Stone's Platoon
By the time he emerged in the '80s, Oliver Stone was already part of a dying line of American directors with a knack for shrink-wrapping important messages in a tight Hollywood package. Vietnam's quicksand war—and its impact on those who fought.. more
May 24, 2011 11:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Auditions For Young Playwright's Festival
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has announced auditions for its Young Playwrights Festival. This year’s festival (which hits the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center December 17 – 20th) consists of a program of three short plays by area high sch.. more
Sep 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hero of the Week: Citizen Tom Barrett
Amongmany well-wishers from across the country, President Barack Obamacalled Mayor Tom B Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Joint and Several Liability
Ifyou were standing on the sidewalk, minding your own business, and twocars collided in front of you, flying up onto the sidewalk andseri,Expresso more
Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Voucher Backers Air Race-Baiting Ads
Milwaukeeans are familiar with All Children Matter as a pro-voucher educationalreform group. But the Michigan-based organization— with heavy financialbacking from Milwaukeeans George and Susan Mi,Expresso more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso