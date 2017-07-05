RSS

Hero

samelliottthehero.jpg.jpe

“Lone Star BBQ—The PerfectPartner for Your Chicken," Lee Hayden insists. A movie star in the 1970s, Lee(Sam Elliott) is reduced to doing voice work for commercials. He keeps impatience in check when the unseen producer asks .. more

Jul 5, 2017 4:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18904.jpe

The Shepherd Express goes to press before the polls close on Election Day, so at this moment we don't know whether Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican senators will survive their recall elections, or whether... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 10 Comments

On Friday afternoon, Gov. Scott Walker's campaign quietly announced that it had set up a legal defense fund to pay for the governor's attorneys' ongoing work in the John Doe investigation. The fund has the Orwellian name... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

\nThe Alchemist Theatre will be holding auditions for a number of brand new theatre shows and kind of a weird musical. Here’s a look\nFREE 2 B YOU & MEokay just hearing that title shoots a melody into my head from grade school that I’d rather not .. more

Dec 15, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

By the time he emerged in the '80s, Oliver Stone was already part of a dying line of American directors with a knack for shrink-wrapping important messages in a tight Hollywood package. Vietnam's quicksand war—and its impact on those who fought.. more

May 24, 2011 11:56 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13714.jpe

Ancient Egypt wasn’t the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre  has announced auditions for its Young Playwrights Festival. This year’s festival (which hits the stage of the Broadway Theatre Center December 17 – 20th) consists of a program of three short plays by area high sch.. more

Sep 12, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Amongmany well-wishers from across the country, President Barack Obamacalled Mayor Tom B Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Aug 19, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

  Ifyou were standing on the sidewalk, minding your own business, and twocars collided in front of you, flying up onto the sidewalk andseri,Expresso more

Jun 17, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Milwaukeeans are familiar with All Children Matter as a pro-voucher educationalreform group. But the Michigan-based organization— with heavy financialbacking from Milwaukeeans George and Susan Mi,Expresso more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES