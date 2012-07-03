Heroes
Understanding Ourselves Through APT's 'Heroes
We all carry wounds, real or imagined, that shape our lives and determine our destinies. The three characters in Heroes, currently running in the Touchstone Theatre on the American Players Theatre's Spring Green campus, have some very real ... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Issue of the Week: When Money Talks
The national media got part of the story right. Last week's recall election was highly influenced by the $80 million spent on campaign ads, mailers, robocalls and ongoing fundraising efforts... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: Bradley Foundation Extremism on Display
Milwaukee's ultra-right-wing Bradley Foundation just lost a very public battle. The multimillion-dollar nonprofit is one of the largest funders of the climate-change-denying Heartland Institute, which gave in to public pressure (and public ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Repeal the Castle Doctrine
Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Latest Distortions of the Truth
Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments
Heroes
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's comedy <i>Heroes</i>, three seasoned actors play World War I veterans in their final years, decades after life on the... more
Dec 18, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heroes
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's comedy <i>Heroes</i>, three seasoned actors play World War I veterans in their final years, decades after life on the front... more
Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heroes
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's comedy Heroes , three seasoned actors play World War I veterans in their final years, decades after life on the... more
Dec 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heroes
In the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's comedy Heroes , three seasoned actors play World War I veterans in their final years, decades after life on the front... more
Dec 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lady Elgin: RISING TIDE at Kohler Arts
150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more
Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
French By Way of Tom Stoppard in Fish Creek
The Peninsula Players--the oldest professional resident summer theatre in the country opens its 75th season with the Wisconsin premiere of a French comedy. Heroes is Tom Stoppard’s translation of a play by Gerald Sibleyras. The direct translatio.. more
Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Volcano Choir Debuts First Song, "Island, IS"
Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, has debuted its first song, "Island, IS," which you can stream and download here, and it's everything you'd expect from the collabor.. more
Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Driver's Certificates
Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
State Superintendent Candidates’ Visions for MPS
Although turnout is traditionallylow for primary races for nonpartisan offices, there are What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online ,News Features more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Confidential Help for Underage Drug and Alcoh
Much has been written lately about drug and alcohol abuse by minors,asthough it was a rec habeas corpus, ,Expresso more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week:
The campaign to require paid sick days to all Milwaukee workers rightlyemphasizes the boo Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,None more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Chiming in on the Brewers' Busy Week
I may be the only woman in the greater Wisconsin area to say it, but JJ Hardy never really did it for me and frankly I’m more than a little sick of the implication that I’d be against the trade merely because I’ll miss Hardy’s baby blues. A lot.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports