We all carry wounds, real or imagined, that shape our lives and determine our destinies. The three characters in Heroes, currently running in the Touchstone Theatre on the American Players Theatre's Spring Green campus, have some very real ... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The national media got part of the story right. Last week's recall election was highly influenced by the $80 million spent on campaign ads, mailers, robocalls and ongoing fundraising efforts... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

Milwaukee's ultra-right-wing Bradley Foundation just lost a very public battle. The multimillion-dollar nonprofit is one of the largest funders of the climate-change-denying Heartland Institute, which gave in to public pressure (and public ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

Gov. Scott Walker, futilely arguing against a recall attempt that has the support of a million Wisconsinites, has just offered up his latest TV ad, which, like his previous ads, is full of lies. In “Promises Kept,” Walker speaks directly... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

Dec 18, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more

Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Theater

The Peninsula Players--the oldest professional resident summer theatre in the country opens its 75th season with the Wisconsin premiere of a French comedy. Heroes is Tom Stoppard’s translation of a play by Gerald Sibleyras. The direct translatio.. more

Jun 15, 2010 11:02 AM Theater

Volcano Choir, the collaboration between Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, has debuted its first song, "Island, IS," which you can stream and download here, and it's everything you'd expect from the collabor.. more

Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Around MKE

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

I may be the only woman in the greater Wisconsin area to say it, but JJ Hardy never really did it for me and frankly I’m more than a little sick of the implication that I’d be against the trade merely because I’ll miss Hardy’s baby blues. A lot.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

