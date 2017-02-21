Heroin
A New Look at the War on Drugs
The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
Let’s Do More to Treat Addiction
Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more
Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
Kicking the Habit
The early medical intervention advocated by former Congressman Patrick Kennedy is contrary to how we currently treat mental health or substance use disorders. Now, we wait until someone has entered “stage 4” of their illness, then wonder... more
Sep 27, 2016 4:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Who Will Be Wisconsin’s Next Attorney General?
Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is stepping down at the end of his term, providing Wisconsin voters a rare opportunity to vote for two new candidates for this more
Oct 21, 2014 10:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
SALS Houses Staff and Volunteers
Founded in 2004 by Executive Director John Arneson, the nonprofit Sober Alternative Living Services (SALS) Houses sponsors five voluntary, non-institutional sober living houses that offer more
Sep 24, 2014 2:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Top New York Prosecutor Sheds Light on What Milwaukee Can Expect in the Growing Heroin and Painkiller Crisis
“America’s got a big taste for painkillers,” New York Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan told the crowd assembled at last week’s regional symposium on heroin and opiate addiction more
Jun 10, 2014 10:31 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Saving Lives: AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin’s Ultimate Mission
A package of bills meant to combat the heroin epidemic in Wisconsin is poised to pass the Senate as we go to press—with not one vote against it in the State Assembly. more
Feb 18, 2014 9:07 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Perils of Reform
There have always been good people working to improve our criminal justice system so that it saves and improves lives instead of damaging or destroying them.It’s a tough challenge because people entangled more
Sep 25, 2013 12:43 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Tony Awards: Now 50% less cloying!
After a weekend devoid of actual theatre, my wife and I sat down to watch the Tony awards with two bowls of chili. The show started promptly with an energetic opening numbera generous mix of performances from the musicals that were nominated. S.. more
Jun 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spinal Tap Unwigged: Can somebody explain the joke?
In his infamous roast of Bob Saget, Norm MacDonald did a ballsy routine he'd later describe as having "no jokes and no delivery, only context." It was a remarkably incisive experiment, but sure enough, even with the worst material and the worst de.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Voting Mayhem, Again
The two states whose disputed New York Post ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Hooked on Heroin
%uFFFD Seven people died of heroin overdoses in Milwaukee County last year, and six in 200 Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Cover Story more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 11 Comments