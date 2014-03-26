Herpes
'Living with an STI'
Earlier this month, I attended CatalystCon East 2014 in Arlington, Va. My March 20 column contained some Catalyst-inspired musings on sex, ability and aging. This week, I want to reflect on another great conference more
Mar 26, 2014 4:43 PM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Could I Have Herpes and Not Know It?
Recently, I was intimate and condomless with a new partner. It was a heat-of-the-moment thing and sort of intense. Two days later, he said he was sore from the intensity and admitted to being a bit rough with himself the day after we were t... more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 2 Comments
Dropping the H-Bomb on V-Day
I found out that I have genital herpes almost 2 years ago. I freaked out and didn't know q I found out that I have genital herpes almost 2 years ago. I freaked out and didn't know q ,SEXPress more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress